Arunachal: Sports Fest Launched to Promote Drug-Free East Siang

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The opening ceremony of the “Sports Fest” themed “Drug Free East Siang” was held on Thursday at the 5th IRBN Battalion Headquarters in Jarkong, marking the beginning of a community-focused campaign to combat substance abuse through youth engagement.

Organised jointly by the East Siang Police and the 5th IRBN Battalion, the event seeks to channel the district’s youth toward sports, discipline, and healthy living at a time when local authorities continue to raise concerns about rising drug dependency among young people.

Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani, who attended the event as Chief Guest, praised the organisers for adopting sports as a strategic tool to divert young minds away from substance abuse. She emphasised the need for “collective responsibility” and insisted that awareness programmes must be continuous and community-driven to be effective.

The ceremony drew participants from across the district, including senior police officers, IRBN personnel, community leaders, sports enthusiasts, and youth groups. The turnout, officials noted, reflected growing public support for anti-drug campaigns and interest in constructive youth activities.

The week-long Sports Fest will feature competitions across multiple disciplines, with organisers stressing that the objective is not only to identify talent but also to foster teamwork, discipline, and social cohesion. Such initiatives, officials believe, help create a supportive environment that counters the social factors contributing to drug use.

Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba said he hoped the Sports Fest would serve as a catalyst in strengthening the district’s anti-drug mission. “We want this initiative to nurture sporting talent and simultaneously reinforce our commitment to building a Drug-Free East Siang,” he said.

The event marks another step in East Siang’s broader efforts to curb substance abuse, adding a grassroots, youth-driven dimension to ongoing enforcement and rehabilitation measures.