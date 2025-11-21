Sports

Arunachal: Sports Fest Launched to Promote Drug-Free East Siang

The week-long Sports Fest at 5th IRBN Headquarters, Pasighat aims to engage youth through sports while spreading awareness on building a drug-free East Siang.

Last Updated: 21/11/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Sports Fest Launched to Promote Drug-Free East Siang

PASIGHAT  ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The opening ceremony of the “Sports Fest” themed “Drug Free East Siang” was held on Thursday at the 5th IRBN Battalion Headquarters in Jarkong, marking the beginning of a community-focused campaign to combat substance abuse through youth engagement.

Organised jointly by the East Siang Police and the 5th IRBN Battalion, the event seeks to channel the district’s youth toward sports, discipline, and healthy living at a time when local authorities continue to raise concerns about rising drug dependency among young people.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani, who attended the event as Chief Guest, praised the organisers for adopting sports as a strategic tool to divert young minds away from substance abuse. She emphasised the need for “collective responsibility” and insisted that awareness programmes must be continuous and community-driven to be effective.

Also Read- Pema Khandu Opens 48th Junior National Badminton Championship

The ceremony drew participants from across the district, including senior police officers, IRBN personnel, community leaders, sports enthusiasts, and youth groups. The turnout, officials noted, reflected growing public support for anti-drug campaigns and interest in constructive youth activities.

The week-long Sports Fest will feature competitions across multiple disciplines, with organisers stressing that the objective is not only to identify talent but also to foster teamwork, discipline, and social cohesion. Such initiatives, officials believe, help create a supportive environment that counters the social factors contributing to drug use.

Also Read- RGU Honors Women’s Basketball Team for State-Level Achievement

Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba said he hoped the Sports Fest would serve as a catalyst in strengthening the district’s anti-drug mission. “We want this initiative to nurture sporting talent and simultaneously reinforce our commitment to building a Drug-Free East Siang,” he said.

The event marks another step in East Siang’s broader efforts to curb substance abuse, adding a grassroots, youth-driven dimension to ongoing enforcement and rehabilitation measures.

Tags
Last Updated: 21/11/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Riders from 5 Nations Compete in Tawang’s MONDURO 5.0

Arunachal: Riders from 5 Nations Compete in Tawang’s MONDURO 5.0

Arunachal: 4th State Level Archery Championship Kicks Off in Tawang

Arunachal: 4th State Level Archery Championship Kicks Off in Tawang

Pema Khandu Inaugurates 69th National School Games

Pema Khandu Inaugurates 69th National School Games

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Flags Off Walong Cycling Expedition in Namsai

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Flags Off Walong Cycling Expedition in Namsai

Arunachal: Tawang Marathon 3.0 Concludes with Over 4,300 Participants

Arunachal: Tawang Marathon 3.0 Concludes with Over 4,300 Participants

Arunachal: 3rd District Cricket T20 Tournament Kicks Off at Basar

Arunachal: 3rd District Cricket T20 Tournament Kicks Off at Basar

Arunachal: ITBP Organizes Cycle Rally Under Fit India Freedom Run at Aalo

Arunachal: ITBP Organizes Cycle Rally Under Fit India Freedom Run at Aalo

Arunachal: Governor Calls Youth to Aim for Global Sports Glory

Arunachal: Dr. Gumjum Haider Bags Best Sports Administrator Title

Arunachal: DPVN Pasighat U-17 Girls Win 3rd at National Archery Meet

Arunachal: DPVN Pasighat U-17 Girls Win 3rd at National Archery Meet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button