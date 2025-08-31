Arunachal Sports Academy Crowned Champion at the First Edition of Blue Cubs District League Ziro 2025

ZIRO- The curtains came down on the first edition of the Blue Cubs District League Ziro 2025 with a colorful closing ceremony at Megyang Field, Government Secondary School, Hari, Ziro, today. The month-long grassroots football tournament, hosted by the Lower Subansiri District Football Association, began on July 13 and witnessed enthusiastic participation from budding footballers aged 4–12 years, along with overwhelming support from parents, teachers, and sports lovers.

The highlight of the tournament was the victory of Arunachal Sports Academy, Ziro, who emerged as the champions, defeating Woodland School, Ziro, in the final clash.

The closing ceremony was graced by John Neelam, Chairman of Arunachal Sports Authority, as the Chief Guest, and Tai Arun, Trade Development Officer-cum-DIPRO in-charge, Ziro, as the Guest of Honour. Other distinguished guests included Joram Appa, Secretary, Keyi Panyor District Football Association, Koncho Tashi, Secretary, District Football Association Tawang, and Tage Taki, District Sports Officer, Ziro.

In his address, Chief Guest John Neelam praised the organizers for successfully hosting the tournament and highlighted the significance of the Blue Cubs League, an initiative of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to introduce age-appropriate game formats for children between 4 and 12 years. He expressed pride that Arunachal Pradesh is among the few states where the league is currently being implemented, particularly in ICR and Lower Subansiri.

As part of the event, the Chairman presented tokens of love on behalf of the Sports Authority of Arunachal to Tai Arun and Radhe Tam, President of the Lower Subansiri District Football Association, for their contribution to sports promotion.

Guest of Honour Tai Arun, in his motivational address, urged young players to focus not only on winning matches but also on earning respect and displaying true sportsmanship. He cited cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as an example of humility and greatness in sports.

Radhe Tam, President of the Lower Subansiri District Football Association, announced that the second edition of the Blue Cubs District League would be organized on a larger scale, with more teams and greater community involvement. He also commended the dedication of Koj Tatung (Secretary, LSFA), Padi Khorey (League Operator), and other executive members for their hard work in making the event a grand success.

Tournament Highlights:

Champion Team: Arunachal Sports Academy, Ziro

Runner-Up Team: Woodland School, Ziro

Highest Scorer: Biri Gunka (Arunachal Sports Academy, Ziro)

Best Player: Kina Pol (Love Dale School, Ziro)

Best Goalkeeper: Prince Taku (Bumer Memorial School, Ziro)

The presence of teachers, parents, and sports enthusiasts created a festive atmosphere, while a physiotherapist team from IGTAMSU ensured the health and fitness of young athletes throughout the tournament.

The Blue Cubs District League Ziro 2025 concluded on a note of celebration, with renewed hope that such initiatives will nurture grassroots football and inspire the next generation of champions in Arunachal Pradesh.