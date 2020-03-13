Arunachal: Spiritual leaders on awareness of Coronavirus

Tawang

A meeting with the spirituals leaders on Coronavirus (COVID-19 ) was conducted to discuss about the spiritual measures to be taken to bring awareness and prevention of Coronavirus among the general public.

The progamme was attended by MLA Tawang Tsering Tashi, Sang Phuntsok , DC Tawang, Padmashree Awardee HE Thegtse Rinpoche, Abbot Tawang Monastery HE Gyabong Rinpoche, secretaries of Jamyang Choekorling Gonpa, Bramdungchung and Gyangong ani gonpas, all the HODs, Taxi and tour operators, hoteliers and Ex PRI Members.

In the meeting it was decided that prayers, rituals and chanting of mantras will be conducted by all the monasteries voluntarily for prevention of COVID-19 on coming Sunday ie on 15th of March 2020, and higher Lamas will be consulted for further rituals and prayers.

DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok, informed that ” Govt has already issued orders preventing any foreign tourist from entering Arunachal Pradesh, domestic tourists and all entering Arunachal from Bhalukpong and Balemu are being screened and if required they will be further screened at Jang check point.

He also assured that official correspondence will be made with administration of neighbouring country Bhutan on movement of public from both the side keeping in view the ensuing religious functions at both the sides.

MLA Tawang , Tsering Tashi in his address said Govt is serious and taking all steps to check and prevent its citizens from being infected with this virus, but at the same time we have to take refuge in religion and faith for the solutions which are beyond science and human capacity and requested all to take preventive care saying prevention is always better than cure. He further requested all not to spread rumors’ and false information in social medias that creates panic.