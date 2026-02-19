Arunachal: Spices Processing Centre Inaugurated at Yazali

YAZALI- In a major step towards strengthening value addition and improving market opportunities for farmers, a Spices Processing Centre was inaugurated at Tagar Complex in Yazali by Toko Togur, Deputy Director of the Department of Trade & Commerce, in the presence of Rev. Bishop Benny Varghese Edathattel of the Diocese of Itanagar and several stakeholders from agriculture, trade and community organisations.

The facility, with a processing capacity of 1000 kg per day, is expected to benefit spice growers from Keyi Panyor district as well as neighbouring regions including Kra Daadi, Lower Subansiri and Kamle. Officials said the centre aims to enhance local entrepreneurship, improve price realisation for farmers and reduce dependence on external agents for processing and marketing.

Blessing the facility, Rev. Bishop Benny Varghese Edathattel highlighted that value addition through processing would help ensure fair returns for farmers and prevent exploitation. He expressed hope that the centre would motivate more farmers to expand production and assured continued cooperation from community institutions in developmental initiatives.

In his inaugural address, Toko Togur described the occasion as a significant milestone for the district’s agricultural economy. He emphasised the Department’s ongoing initiatives under the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) framework, noting that trading licences are being issued through an online portal to streamline services. He also announced plans for an Export Facilitation Centre at Chimpu in Itanagar, which will assist local exporters in handling export-related procedures within the state.

Encouraging farmers to explore larger markets, Togur urged participation in the India International Trade Fair in New Delhi and highlighted training opportunities conducted in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), Kolkata. Successful entrepreneur Miss Tatung Tama called on farmers to focus on indigenous spices and maintain traditional organic farming practices, citing strong demand for naturally grown products from Arunachal Pradesh.

Representatives from the Spices Board of India and local entrepreneurs also spoke about processing, branding and marketing opportunities for local produce. Keyi Panyor district is known for spices such as ginger, large cardamom and turmeric, but the absence of processing infrastructure has often forced farmers to sell raw produce at lower prices.

Officials said the newly established centre is expected to strengthen the local agri-horti sector by enabling value addition, improving income opportunities and promoting sustainable farming practices in the region.