Arunachal

Arunachal: Special Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 and Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra held at Nongkhon Satghoria, Lekang

IEC campaign van was used to show the achievements of various flagship schemes and programmes.

Last Updated: December 13, 2023
2 minutes read
NAMSAI-   A Special Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 and Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was held at Nongkhon Satghoria, Lekang, and attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Minister Education,  Taba Tedir, Minister PHE&WS, Wangki Lowang, Minister UD &Housing, Kamlung Mossang, MLA Khonsa West Mrs Chakat Aboh,  MLA Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Lekang Mrs Jummum Ete Deori, SP, SDO Namsai, all the Heads of Offices, GBs, PRI members and the general public.

Dy CM, Chowna Mein interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes. He mentioned that Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being conducted across the country to ensure that the benefits of all the flagship schemes reach the targeted beneficiaries.

He emphasised the importance of Soil Health Card and urged all to get their soils tested. Envisioning the dream of becoming a developed country by 2047, he advised all to have know how of all the services and assistance being provided by the government.

He further directed the officials to disseminate information on government schemes & policies in every nook and corner of the district and state as a whole. He also talked about the concept of doing away with money culture and promote transparency.

Minister Education Taba Tedir said that government has taken the responsibility of addressing all issues right from housing to hygiene through beneficent schemes and urged all to avail maximum services. “The education sector has progressed manifold since 2014, there has been significant increment in the number of IITs, IIMs, Medical Colleges in the country”, he said.

Minister UD said that it should be a conjoined effort of all to shoulder the responsibility of achieving the target of becoming a developed nation by 2047. He mentioned that all the schemes should be judiciously implemented and the same should be monitored strictly.

Minister PHE&WS, stated that inclusive development cannot be achieved without the participation of general public, “equal participation in this front is the need of the hour”, he stated. He further urged the public to inculcate a sense of belongingness and take ownership of public properties to maintain sustainability.

Earlier, MLA Lekang Mrs Jummum Ete Deori in her welcome address said that all efforts have been made by the government to provide service right from the grassroot level, a glimpse of which can be seen in this VBSY cum SAD program, she said.

The program also included  a welcome dance   by students. ‘Meri Kahani Meri Zubani,’ wherein beneficiaries shared their success stories.

During the program, felicitation, certificates and rewards to farmers, beneficiaries and women achievers of various schemes were distributed. Under Satat Krishi Activities, Agri- Drone demonstration was given.

The idea of Natural Farming and importance of Soil Health Card was explained in detail by officials of KVK.

Health camp, PM Ujjwala new enrolment and biometric authentication, Registration on PMJJBY/PMSBY, MY BHARAT volunteer enrolment, opening of bank accounts, distribution of farm equipments, Poshan basket etc were some of the services provided on the spot.

