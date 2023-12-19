Arunachal: Special Lecture on “Scope of Bio resource Utilization” held at Himalayan University

ITANAGAR- The Department of Botany, Himalayan University, successfully conducted One Day Special Lecture Programme at the University Auditorium on 18/12/2023 under the theme “Bio Resources Utilization”.

The Resource Person of the Programme, Dr. Joram Aku, Scientist B, DBT-APSCS & T, Centre of Excellence for Bioresources and Sustainable Development, Kimin, Arunachal Pradesh, gave an excellent presentation on the topic “Prospects for entrepreneurship in the extraction of Banana fiber and Cultivation cum Processing of Aromatic plant products with value addition”.

The participants of the programme learned about scope of various aromatic plants, its role in everyday uses and other various industrial uses.

They also learned about its potential to generate income through its cultivation and value addition. To build a scientific and entrepreneurship temper among the participants, Dr. Joram Aku also shared her knowledge and expertise for the scopes in extraction of Banana fiber and possible future works in Banana research programme.

She also emphasized on saving bio resources of Arunachal Pradesh and encouraged the participants for its sustainable use.

A total of 75 participants joined the programme. Dy. Dean Academics Affairs, Dr. Laishram Malem Mangal, Dean Research, Prof. Devaprasad Deb, HoDs of various departments and faculty members graced the event. The programme concluded with an active interactive session among the participants and the Resource Person.