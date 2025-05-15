Arunachal: Special Court in Yupia Convicts Tana Tajik in 2017 POCSO Case

YUPIA- In a significant ruling, the Special Court (POCSO) in Yupia, Papum Pare district, on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, sentenced 37-year-old Tana Tajik to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for the rape of a minor girl in 2017. The verdict marks the conclusion of a case that has been under scrutiny since its registration under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The case, registered as WPS-No-38/2017, pertains to an incident where Tajik, a resident of Pakke-Kessang, was accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl.

Following the crime, Tajik had been absconding since May 2022, prompting the Special Judge (POCSO) to issue a non-bailable warrant against him.

Also Read- No Pakistan Flag Displayed: Police Clarify After Viral Hoarding Controversy in Nirjuli

His arrest was made possible on March 18, 2024, when the Pakke-Kessang police apprehended him at a farmhouse in a jungle near Iay village, approximately 1 km from his hideout, after a meticulous search operation.

During the trial, the prosecution presented compelling evidence, leading to Tajik’s conviction under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, which addresses aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a child.

The court, presided over by the Special Judge, sentenced Tajik to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and also imposed a fine. The sentencing reflects the court’s commitment to delivering justice in cases involving crimes against children.

Also Read- Massive Rs 14 Crore Loan Scam Uncovered at Roing Apex Bank

The case has drawn attention to the persistent efforts of the Arunachal Pradesh police in tracking down fugitives and ensuring accountability.

The Yupia Special Court has been at the forefront of handling sensitive cases under the POCSO Act. In recent years, it has delivered several landmark judgments, including a death sentence in 2024 for a hostel warden convicted of sexually assaulting 21 children and a life imprisonment sentence in March 2025 for a man involved in a 2008 double murder case.

Also Read- Artisan Empowerment Workshop Held in Tawang

The survivor’s identity has been protected as per legal provisions, and the court has directed the District Legal Service Authority to assist her in accessing compensation and rehabilitation support. The verdict has been welcomed by local communities and child rights advocates, who see it as a step toward deterring such heinous crimes.

As the legal process concludes, the sentencing of Tana Tajik serves as a reminder of the judiciary’s role in addressing sexual violence and ensuring justice for victims, particularly minors, in Arunachal Pradesh.