Arunachal

Arunachal: Special Aadhar enrollment camp kick started at Ziro

Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Vivek H.P said today Aadhar has become a mandatory document to avail any govt. scheme..........

Last Updated: July 23, 2024
2 minutes read
ZIRO-  The Ziro-I ICDS Project in collaboration with department of Economics and Statistics, Lower Subansiri district started the 4- day Special Aadhar Enrollment Camps for pregnant women, nursing mothers, children (0-6 years) and adolescent girls at Punyo Panchayat Bhawan under Hong village here today.

Attending the program, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Vivek H.P said today Aadhar has become a mandatory document to avail any govt. scheme and has also become an integral part of every department.

Citing examples of beneficiaries left behind and schemes getting lapsed due to non Aadhar enrollment, the DC informed under ‘Vidya Scheme’ started in 2015, a girl child reading in Class VI is provided with an incentive of Rs 10,000/- as fixed deposit in SBI bank account till she completes Class-XII.

But due to lack of certain mandatory documents such as Aadhar linked bank account, many girl children in the district are unable to avail the scheme, the DC informed.

The DC urged for educating the importance of Aadhar to all public in the district. He also said all the departments should work proactively to ensure beneficiaries avail govt. schemes without any hiccups including lack of Aadhar cards.

Lower Subansiri ZPC Pura Dollo appealed the participants to avail the benefit of the camp by getting their Aadhar enrollments done and also to spread the news about the special camps to other villages.

Also Read- Youth beaten to death at a Rehab Center in Pasighat, 11 arrested

Ziro-I ICDS Project CDPO Takhe Rinyo Bullo informed that during the four day camp, eight camps will also be setup at various Anganwadi Centres under Ziro-I ICDS project and the total targeted Aadhar enrollment of children was 439.

Resource person and Assistant Director of Economics and Statistics Chiging Tamu informed that the activities of Aadhar enrollment in Arunachal Pradesh started with the process of National Population Register (NPR) updating in 2014.

He also informed that the District Level Aadhar Monitoring Committee (DLAMC) meetings are held under the chairmanship of DC on quarterly basis where discussions on various issues pertaining to Aadhar enrollment are taken up. He also informed the participants that to get Aadhar enrolment three documents were mandatory consisting of proofs of identity, address and date of birth.

Also Read- Arunachal Pradesh among top four states in substance abuse: Minister

While appealing the ZPMs to identify if any person is still left out of Aadhar enrollment, the ADES said the department of Economics and Statistics is committed to achieve and provide Aadhar number to each and every applicant whose documents are found  correct and authentic.

ZPM Niichi Punyo Kathe also spoke on the occasion and  thanked the District Administration and the nodal department  for initiating such people friendly Aadhar enrollment camp.

