Arunachal: Spearcorps Organises Veterans’ Meet in Pasighat

PASIGHAT- The Indian Army’s Spearhead Division of Spearcorps organised an Ex-Servicemen (ESM) Meet across the Subansiri, Siyom and Siang valleys of Arunachal Pradesh to commemorate Armed Forces Veterans Day, paying tribute to the service and sacrifices of military veterans.

According to an official release, the event was held to recognise the distinguished service, supreme sacrifices and lifelong commitment of ex-servicemen who have contributed to the nation’s security and unity. Veterans and their families were extended greetings as a mark of gratitude for their enduring role in nation-building.

The ESM Meet provided a platform for interaction between serving Army personnel and veterans, fostering camaraderie and reinforcing the shared values that bind different generations of soldiers. Officials said the exchange of experiences highlighted the continued relevance of veterans in motivating serving troops and inspiring younger generations.

The programme also emphasised the importance of acknowledging veterans not only for their past service but for their ongoing contribution to the social, moral and security fabric of the country.

Through such initiatives, the Indian Army reiterated its commitment to the welfare, dignity and continued engagement of veterans, underscoring efforts to strengthen ties between the Army and the veteran community while preserving their legacy of service.