Arunachal: Spear Corps Commemorates Hindi Diwas at Tuting

TUTING- Spear Corps organsied a Hindi Debate Competition for the Students from three prominent schools of Tuting namely Government Town Secondary School, Government Higher Secondary School and PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya on 30 September 2024.

The event was conducted with great enthusiasm wherein each school fielded four students, two for the motion and two against the motion.

A total of 75 students witnessed the event which aimed to instill a sense of pride amongst the students in using Hindi language in their academic circle.

The highlights of the celebration was the Hindi Debate Competition, where students passionately debated on the topics ‘Are Strict Regulations Essential for Environment Conservation?’ (पर्यावरण संरक्षण के लिए कड़े नियम आवश्यक है?) & ‘Digital v/s Traditional System of Education in India’ (डिजिटल शिक्षा बनाम पारंपरिक शिक्षा).

The event allowed participants to showcase their linguistic and oratory skills while addressing significant facts & figures on the topic.

Participants conversed fluently in Hindi wherein they demonstrated their in-depth knowledge on the topic.

Top performers in the debate were awarded prizes and medals to recognize their efforts and boost morale.