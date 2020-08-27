Arunachal: Speaker orders for sealing Assembly complex for sanitization

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Following the end of the one-day House session, State Assembly Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona on Thursday ordered for sealing the entire Assembly complex for three days for carrying out sanitization work.

On Wednesday, five staffers of the Assembly Secretariat had tested positive for Covid-19 through rapid antigen tests conducted by the Health Department.

Meanwhile, the Speaker has hailed the entire medical team for carrying out the antigen tests at the Assembly complex as part of the precautionary measures ahead of the Assembly session

“Kudos to the team of doctors and health workers led by SSO Dr L Jampa for smoothly conducting the RAT test at Assembly complex on my request,” the Speaker said, adding that the professionalism and patience shown by them while conducting the tests is highly appreciable.

The Speaker also appreciated the state police, central paramilitary forces, media persons, sanitization workers of IMC, fire brigade and all others involved in the Assembly duty.

He also extended gratitude to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Govt of India and National Informatics Centre (NIC) team led by Er PK Thungon for successfully running the entire Assembly proceedings on the national E-Vidhan platform.