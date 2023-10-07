Arunachal: Space on Wheels reaches NERIST campus

ITANAGAR- “Space on Wheels” Bus has now reached to Nirjuli on the 7th of October 2023 and parked at the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST). NERIST orchestrated the “Space on Wheels” program, a momentous occasion marked by a series of significant events.

Dr. Piyali Das initiated the proceedings with the felicitation of the Chief Guest and esteemed dignitaries. Dr. N.G. Singh, the Chairman of Gymkhana, extended a warm welcome to our distinguished guests through a gracious Welcome Speech.

The program continued with insightful speeches delivered by notable individuals. Akash Pandey, the National Coordinator of the Space on Wheels Program, imparted his wisdom. Joining him were Rosley B Lyngdoh and Shri Rahul Pratap, esteemed Scientists from the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC), Shillong, in addition to our esteemed Prof. Pradip Lingfa, Dean (SA), who shared their valuable insights.

The event reached its zenith with a Vote of thanks gracefully delivered by Dr. N.G. Singha, expressing gratitude to all participants for their valuable contributions and attendance.

Following the formal proceedings, an assembly of esteemed guests, students, and faculty members convened near the library for the grand inauguration of the “Space on Wheels” Bus. This event was made even more special with the inclusion of students from KV NERIST, adding to the vibrant atmosphere.

The highlight of this remarkable event was the captivating display of models, each bearing testimony to the remarkable initiatives and achievements of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). It was a day that celebrated both knowledge and innovation, leaving an indelible mark on the minds of all in attendance.

Bus is open for visit in NERIST campus on 8th October for students from various colleges and schools and for general public 10:00 AM onwards. On 9th October, bus will leave for Pasighat.