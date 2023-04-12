ADVERTISMENT
Sports

Arunachal: SP Nega kicks off 6th edition Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy Tournament

Last Updated: April 13, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: SP Nega kicks off 6th edition Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy Tournament

DOIMUKH-    The constituency level 6th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy for football and volleyball for girls and boys (under 16 years) began at NEEPCO ground, Doimukh on Wednesday.

SP, Papum Pare Dr. Nyelam  Nega, who kicked off the tournament, advised the participants to adopt sports as a way of life to imbibe a healthy and disciplined life. He further advised the players to stay away from drugs, alcohol and other narcotic substances.

Highlighting the scope of professional sports in employment opportunities he said that “sports, if perused with passion can provide a plethora of employment opportunities. The government has already stepped in by reserving 10 per cent job quota for meritorious sportspersons “.

Citing the examples of the National referee Gumpe Rime and Footballer Gyamar  Nikum, he added that “Although the path is not easy but players under the age of 16 have the potentials to be like one of them. Dedicated and disciplined trainings can bring you closer to such laurels,” he encouraged the young players.

Related Articles

Earlier welcoming the participants Mrs Tana Yaho, SDO, Doimukh recalled the ultimate sacrifice made by Ashok Chakra late Havildar Hangpan Dada, and briefed the gathering about the aims, objectives and gist of the tournament.

She further informed that players from five circles viz Gumto, Balijan, Tarraso, Kimin and Doimukh are participating in the tourney.

The winners of the constituency level will represent their respective constituencies at the District level.

In the Boys football  the  first match was played between Balijan FC vs Doimukh FC,  where Doimukh FC won the match by 2:1.

The Second match was played between Gumto FC Vs Kimin FC where Gumto FC won by three goals.

The  Girls final volleyball match was won by team Doimukh  beating Tarrasso Girls team.

In the Boys final Volleyball  Tarrasso Boys Team emerged winners by beating Doimukh Boys Team.

 Both Boy’s and Girl’s Football final match will be played tomorrow.

Tags
Last Updated: April 13, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Him International School emerged as Runner up at CBSE East Zone Football Championship

Arunachal: Him International School emerged as Runner up at CBSE East Zone Football Championship

Arunachal Pradesh state level Paralympics Games-2022 will be start from Nov, 29

Arunachal Pradesh state level Paralympics Games-2022 will be start from Nov, 29

Arunachal: Pema Khandu emphasizes on regular games and sports activities

Arunachal: Pema Khandu emphasizes on regular games and sports activities

45-year old woman creates record cycling solo from Gujarat to Arunachal

45-year old woman creates record cycling solo from Gujarat to Arunachal

Arunachal: 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022

Arunachal: 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022

Arunachal: HDFC emerge champion at NTMT football tourney2022

Arunachal: HDFC emerge champion at NTMT football tourney2022

Arunachal: 8 AM Sports Diet Scholarship-22022 launched

Arunachal: 8 AM Sports Diet Scholarship-22022 launched

Arunachal: Nani Tagio Memorial Football Tournament -2022 kickoff

Arunachal: Nani Tagio Memorial Football Tournament -2022 kickoff

Arunachal: Tissa Thunderbolts emerge as winner in the maiden TPL cricket tournament

Arunachal: Tissa Thunderbolts emerge as winner in the maiden TPL cricket tournament

Helping Hands to offer 50 sports scholarship

Helping Hands to offer 50 sports scholarship

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button