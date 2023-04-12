Arunachal: SP Nega kicks off 6th edition Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy Tournament

DOIMUKH- The constituency level 6th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy for football and volleyball for girls and boys (under 16 years) began at NEEPCO ground, Doimukh on Wednesday.

SP, Papum Pare Dr. Nyelam Nega, who kicked off the tournament, advised the participants to adopt sports as a way of life to imbibe a healthy and disciplined life. He further advised the players to stay away from drugs, alcohol and other narcotic substances.

Highlighting the scope of professional sports in employment opportunities he said that “sports, if perused with passion can provide a plethora of employment opportunities. The government has already stepped in by reserving 10 per cent job quota for meritorious sportspersons “.

Citing the examples of the National referee Gumpe Rime and Footballer Gyamar Nikum, he added that “Although the path is not easy but players under the age of 16 have the potentials to be like one of them. Dedicated and disciplined trainings can bring you closer to such laurels,” he encouraged the young players.

Earlier welcoming the participants Mrs Tana Yaho, SDO, Doimukh recalled the ultimate sacrifice made by Ashok Chakra late Havildar Hangpan Dada, and briefed the gathering about the aims, objectives and gist of the tournament.

She further informed that players from five circles viz Gumto, Balijan, Tarraso, Kimin and Doimukh are participating in the tourney.

The winners of the constituency level will represent their respective constituencies at the District level.

In the Boys football the first match was played between Balijan FC vs Doimukh FC, where Doimukh FC won the match by 2:1.

The Second match was played between Gumto FC Vs Kimin FC where Gumto FC won by three goals.

The Girls final volleyball match was won by team Doimukh beating Tarrasso Girls team.

In the Boys final Volleyball Tarrasso Boys Team emerged winners by beating Doimukh Boys Team.

Both Boy’s and Girl’s Football final match will be played tomorrow.