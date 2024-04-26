ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: SP leads to repair a Hanging Bridge for movement of polling party

Photographs of SP Sikom repairing a hanging bridge went viral in social media.

Last Updated: April 26, 2024
SEPPA-   East Kameng SP Kamdam Sikom and his team, aided by local villagers, undertook the repairing of a 20-year-old dilapidated hanging bridge at Venia Village over the Kameng River.

The bridge, crucial for accessing the Sario Polling Station, saw approximately 350 personnel, including polling teams, crossing it amidst heavy rainfall.

This initiative, spearheaded by SP Sikom himself, ensured safe passage for all, facilitating the successful conduct of re-polling for the Arunachal Pradesh assembly and parliamentary elections.

Photographs of Sikom repairing a hanginjg bridge went viral in social media.

Taking X, Chief Minister Pema Khandu wrote Leaders boldly pave the way forward! Highly appreciate SP East Kameng, Shri Kamdam Sikom, who led from the front in repairing the bridge at Venia to facilitate the movement of polling parties & police personnel during the repoll at Sario under 8th Bameng Assembly constituency on April 24. Spearheading such an initiative by Shri Sikom is not only exemplary but also demonstrates how government officials are working hard to strengthen democracy in our country.

