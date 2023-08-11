ADVERTISMENT
Sports

Arunachal: Solung Football tournament begins at Yingkiong

In total 14 teams from across the district are participating in the tournament. In today’s inaugural match played between Dipu City FC vs Gobuk FC and the former won the later by 2-0 goals.

Last Updated: August 11, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Solung Football tournament begins at Yingkiong

YINGKIONG ( By Maksam Tayeng )-  A fortnight-long Solung Football Tournament 2023 organized by the Central Solung Festival Celebration Committee, Yingkiong, Upper Siang district was kicked off by Tadar Appa, Director, Sports and Youth Affairs, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh who graced the opening ceremony as chief guest at General ground, Yingkiong today.

ADVERTISEMENT

While gracing in the kick off occasion amidst the presence of ZPC Upper Siang, Superintendent of Police, Secretary, YTMWA, public leaders, Committee members and participating teams, Appa said that such football tournaments during the festive occasions serves youths and other sport loving personalities to develop more sporting talents and abilities besides keeping one healthy physically and mentally.

Arunachal: Siang DC opens world’s first ever ‘Short Height Men’s Volleyball Tournament’ at Boleng

Arunachal: Solung Football tournament begins at Yingkiong

Related Articles

He appealed to all the players to maintain the spirit of sportsmanship and celebrate the festival of Solung with great pomp and show.

In total 14 teams from across the district are participating in the tournament. In today’s inaugural match played between Dipu City FC vs Gobuk FC and the former won the later by 2-0 goals.

Tags
Last Updated: August 11, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Itanagar: Make Arunachal a Hockey powerhouse of India- Governor

Itanagar: Make Arunachal a Hockey powerhouse of India- Governor

Arunachal’s Taekwondo Player Radha Bangsia Set To Represent India In Asian Games

Arunachal’s Taekwondo Player Radha Bangsia Set To Represent India In Asian Games

Get ready to witness the Rally of Arunachal 2023

Get ready to witness the Rally of Arunachal 2023

Arunchal: DC Papumpare felicitates HDMT Champions

Arunchal: DC Papum Pare felicitates HDMT Champions

Itanagar: no dearth of sporting talent in the state; says Pema Khandu

Itanagar: no dearth of sporting talent in the state; says Pema Khandu

Arunachal: National Arm-Wrestling medal winner Koj Rissang felicitated

Arunachal: National Arm-Wrestling medal winner Koj Rissang felicitated

Arunachal: Open Gym inaugurated at Longding 

Arunachal: Open Gym inaugurated at Longding 

Arunachal: Dree Volleyball and Archery Competition concludes

Arunachal: Dree Volleyball and Archery Competition concludes

Itanagar: Intense Battles and Stellar Performances Mark the Itanagar Dree Badminton and Table Tennis Tournament 2023

Itanagar: Intense Battles and Stellar Performances Mark the Itanagar Dree Badminton and Table Tennis Tournament 2023

Itanagar: Capital Complex Dree Festival Golden Jubilee, Day two of the tourney underway

Itanagar: Capital Complex Dree Festival Golden Jubilee, Day two of the tourney underway

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button