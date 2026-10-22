ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal Soldier Lance Naik Ebet Paloh Martyred on Duty in North Sikkim﻿

Lance Naik Ebet Paloh of the 2nd Arunachal Scout Regiment, Gajraj Corps, died in the line of duty in North Sikkim on October 19. Arunachal Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister and the Army’s Eastern Command have expressed condolences to his family.﻿

Last Updated: 22/10/2026
2 minutes read
Arunachal Soldier Lance Naik Ebet Paloh Martyred on Duty in North Sikkim﻿

ITANAGAR/UPPER SIANG-    Lance Naik Ebet Paloh of the 2nd Arunachal Scout Regiment, Gajraj Corps, made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty along the China border in North Sikkim on October 19, 2026.

Paloh hailed from Geku Kumku village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district. Born on June 9, 1994, he was the son of Lom Paloh and had served in the Indian Army for 13 years.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

His death has prompted tributes from Arunachal Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister and the Indian Army’s Eastern Command, both of whom expressed condolences to the bereaved family and honoured his service to the nation.

Deputy Chief Minister Expresses Condolences

Arunachal Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein expressed deep sorrow over Paloh’s death, describing him as a brave son of Geku Kumku village who made the supreme sacrifice while serving with the Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps.

In a message, the Deputy Chief Minister conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wished them strength and courage during the difficult period.

The Deputy Chief Minister also said Paloh’s bravery, dedication and sacrifice for the nation would always be remembered.

Army’s Eastern Command Pays Tribute

The Indian Army’s Eastern Command also issued a condolence message following Paloh’s death.

The statement said Lieutenant General VMB Krishnan, Army Commander, Eastern Command, along with all ranks, expressed their deepest condolences over the demise of Lance Naik Ebet Paloh of the Gajraj Corps.

The Army described Paloh as having gallantly made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty and reaffirmed its support for his bereaved family.

“Indian Army stands firmly with the Bereaved family,” the official message stated.

Thirteen Years of Service to the Nation

Paloh had devoted 13 years to military service, carrying out his responsibilities as a member of the Indian Army.

His death is a profound loss to his family, his unit and the people of Geku Kumku and Upper Siang district. His service also reflects the contribution of personnel from Arunachal Pradesh who serve in challenging border regions.

The condolences from the state leadership and the Army underscore the loss felt by both his home community and his military colleagues.

A Lasting Tribute to His Sacrifice

Lance Naik Ebet Paloh’s service and sacrifice will be remembered with honour and gratitude. His death on October 19 is a solemn moment for his family, his regiment and the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

As tributes continue to recognise his contribution, the focus remains on supporting his bereaved family and honouring his dedication to the nation.

Tags
Last Updated: 22/10/2026
2 minutes read
WATCH BOLE INDIA

Related Articles

Pema Khandu Proposes Yak Herders' Cooperative to Boost Himalayan Livelihoods﻿

Pema Khandu Proposes Yak Herders’ Cooperative to Boost Himalayan Livelihoods﻿

Keyi Panyor Wins Overall Champion Trophy at Arunachal's Seva Sankalp Utsav

Keyi Panyor Wins Overall Champion Trophy at Arunachal’s Seva Sankalp Utsav

NEFA-Era Healthcare Pioneer Ume Perme Passes Away in East Siang

NEFA-Era Healthcare Pioneer Ume Perme Passes Away in East Siang

Ringgong Banggo Society Marks Third Foundation Day with Clan Identity Declaration in East Siang﻿

Ringgong Banggo Society Marks Third Foundation Day with Clan Identity Declaration in East Siang﻿

Jiden Gao Wins Institutional-Level Youth Debate Competition at Arunachal Pradesh University﻿

Jiden Gao Wins Institutional-Level Youth Debate Competition at Arunachal Pradesh University﻿

Arunachal: 550 NCC Cadets Explore Poma Hills on Fifth Day of Rising Sun Trek

Arunachal: 550 NCC Cadets Explore Poma Hills on Fifth Day of Rising Sun Trek

KVK Anjaw Trains 28 SHG Women in Oyster Mushroom Cultivation at Hawai

KVK Anjaw Trains 28 SHG Women in Oyster Mushroom Cultivation at Hawai

Farmers in Upper Subansiri to Get Unique Digital IDs Under AgriStack Initiative﻿

Farmers in Upper Subansiri to Get Unique Digital IDs Under AgriStack Initiative﻿

Tawang Trains Newly Elected PRI Members on Village Development Planning and Finance Grants﻿

Tawang Trains Newly Elected PRI Members on Village Development Planning and Finance Grants﻿

Anganwadi Workers Trained in Early Learning, Literacy and Child Development in Diyun﻿

Anganwadi Workers Trained in Early Learning, Literacy and Child Development in Diyun﻿

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button