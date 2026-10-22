Arunachal Soldier Lance Naik Ebet Paloh Martyred on Duty in North Sikkim﻿

ITANAGAR/UPPER SIANG- Lance Naik Ebet Paloh of the 2nd Arunachal Scout Regiment, Gajraj Corps, made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty along the China border in North Sikkim on October 19, 2026.

Paloh hailed from Geku Kumku village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district. Born on June 9, 1994, he was the son of Lom Paloh and had served in the Indian Army for 13 years.

His death has prompted tributes from Arunachal Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister and the Indian Army’s Eastern Command, both of whom expressed condolences to the bereaved family and honoured his service to the nation.

Deputy Chief Minister Expresses Condolences

Arunachal Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein expressed deep sorrow over Paloh’s death, describing him as a brave son of Geku Kumku village who made the supreme sacrifice while serving with the Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps.

In a message, the Deputy Chief Minister conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wished them strength and courage during the difficult period.

The Deputy Chief Minister also said Paloh’s bravery, dedication and sacrifice for the nation would always be remembered.

Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Lance Naik Ebet Paloh, a brave son of Geku Kumku village in Upper Siang district, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty while serving with the Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May they find strength and courage during this difficult time. His bravery, dedication and supreme sacrifice for the nation will always be remembered. Om Shanti. @GajrajCorps_IA — Chowna Mein (@ChownaMeinBJP) October 22, 2026

Army’s Eastern Command Pays Tribute

The Indian Army’s Eastern Command also issued a condolence message following Paloh’s death.

The statement said Lieutenant General VMB Krishnan, Army Commander, Eastern Command, along with all ranks, expressed their deepest condolences over the demise of Lance Naik Ebet Paloh of the Gajraj Corps.

The Army described Paloh as having gallantly made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty and reaffirmed its support for his bereaved family.

“Indian Army stands firmly with the Bereaved family,” the official message stated.

Lt Gen VMB Krishnan, #ArmyCdrEC & All Ranks express deepest condolences on the demise of Lance Naik Ebet Paloh of #GajrajCorps who gallantly made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. #IndianArmy stands firmly with the Bereaved family. लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल वीएमबी कृष्णन, #आर्मी_कमांडर, #पूर्वी_कमान और सभी रैंक #GajrajCorps के Lance Naik Ebet Paloh, के ड्यूटी के दौरान सर्वोच्च बलिदान पर गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करते हैं। #भारतीय_सेना दुख की इस घड़ी में शोकाकुल परिवार के साथ है। #पूर्वी_कमान

#कर्तव्य_पथ_पर

#EasternCommand

#InTheLineofDuty

#LestWeForget @adgpi

@SpokespersonMoD

@HQ_IDS_India

@indiannavy

@IAF_MCC

@official_dgar

@ProDefKolkata

@IndiaCoastGuard

@HQ_DG_NCC

@GajrajCorps_IA

@PIB_India Facebook – https://t.co/F0FncETG3x

Instagram – https://t.co/OAyhKx9emJ — EasternCommand_IA (@easterncomd) October 20, 2026

Thirteen Years of Service to the Nation

Paloh had devoted 13 years to military service, carrying out his responsibilities as a member of the Indian Army.

His death is a profound loss to his family, his unit and the people of Geku Kumku and Upper Siang district. His service also reflects the contribution of personnel from Arunachal Pradesh who serve in challenging border regions.

The condolences from the state leadership and the Army underscore the loss felt by both his home community and his military colleagues.

A Lasting Tribute to His Sacrifice

Lance Naik Ebet Paloh’s service and sacrifice will be remembered with honour and gratitude. His death on October 19 is a solemn moment for his family, his regiment and the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

As tributes continue to recognise his contribution, the focus remains on supporting his bereaved family and honouring his dedication to the nation.