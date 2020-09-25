Arunachal: Social worker Taying Kuma (Tarh) passes away

ADVERTISEMENT

Naharlagun: Social worker Taying Kuma (Tarh) passed away today at wee hours at his native resident at Model village here.

Kuma a renowned social workers has lots of contribution in development of capital complex in particular and state as a whole. he died of brief illness the family sources said.

Tarh Welfare Society in a press release said that Late Taying Kuma Tarh, born on 25th Feb’ 1961 was a veteran social worker and known by all as a humble and down to earth person. His demise has created vacuum not only in the Tarh Society but the entire Nyishi community as a whole. He belongs to one of the original land donor families of the present Capital Complex.

He served for socio-political field in various capacities such as GPM, Anchal Samity Member of Model Village 1–Borum Panchayat Segment. He was always at the forefront of every social activity which benefitted the society and was always a calm voice of reason which diffused any conflict before it aggravated. The release said.

He also served as Executive Secretary of Nyishi Baptist Church Council(NBCC) then SBCA, from 1979 to 1987 and a man behind the existence of NBCC HQ at Model Village. He also served as Church Secretary as well as Pastor of Model Village Baptist Church and Pastoring the Model Village Baptist Church till November 2019. He is survived by his father, wife, four sons, a Daughter, ten Grand Children and five Sisters.

His funeral services will be held at his residence in Model Village at 8 AM on September 26. The President of TWS Tarh Taming said.

Meanwhile on demise of Kuma was herd among the members hundreds of well wishers, clan members rushed to the resident at Model village and paid homage and tribute to the departed soul.

Arunachal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACC) President, Tarh Nachung in his message said that Late Kumar was a hard worker and belief in truth and has immense contributed for development of Itanagar the capital city of state. He will always be remembered.

A team of ACCI also visited his home at Model village and paid floral tribute to the departed soul.