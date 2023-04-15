Arunachal: Social Justice Day observed at Himalayan University

ITANAGAR- On the occasion of the 132nd birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the Himalayan University, (HU) Itanagar today observed Social Justice Day at its Jollang Campus. The programme was jointly organized by the Departments of Law and Political Science in collaboration with UDAN: International Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe Research and Development Confederation an initiative the under the leadership of Dr. (Prof.) Kirit Premjit Bhai Solanki, Hon’ble M.P. and Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Welfare of Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe.

Inaugurating the programme, Prof. Kuldeep Krishan Sharma, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, HU recalled the social and political background of Dr. Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar and the struggles he faced in his crusade against social inequalities in the country. Prof. Kuldeep remarked that Dr. Ambedkar was a multi-faceted personality with profound qualities in such spheres as academic, social, economic and political and due to his special contributions and intellectual heritage he emerged as one of the most distinguished jurist of his time and ultimately became the first Law Minister India after independence.

Mr. Reyom Ete, Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science and State President, UDAN Arunachal Pradesh while giving the welcome address extended warm welcome to all the dignitaries, teaching and non-teaching staff and students of various Departments of the university.

Dr. L. Malem Mangal, Assistant Dean, Academic Affairs, HU while delivering the Keynote Address spoke on the importance of observing Social Justice Day. He explained that because of Ambedkar’s philosophy to uplift the socio-economic and living conditions of the weaker sections of society also termed as the depressed class the idea of social justice was incorporated into the Preamble to the Constitution of India.

He continued by stating that the constitutional safeguards and protections recognized under the Constitution were shaped, influenced and inspired by Ambedkar’s philosophy for social justice. He called upon the students that on their shoulders rest the responsibility to adopt, practice and spread awareness to the larger society for upliftment of the socio-economic and living conditions of the weaker sections of the society including the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes.

Dr. Dipongpou Kamei, Assistant Professor & Head, Department of Political Science spoke on the role of education in ensuring social justice. Exploring the role of the teachers, Dr. Dipong deliberated that the Himalayan University, Itanagar has a major role to play in making social justice a reality in the state. He appealed to the students’ community to rise up to the challenge for bringing in social change so that weaker sections of the society get justice.

Dr. Syed Islam, Asst. Registrar, Dr. Deb Debaprasad, Dean Reseach, Shri Juginder Singh, Manager (General Administration & Security), Heads and faculty members of various teaching Departments and non-teaching staff and students of the university attended the programme.

Ms. Jumbom Rime, M.A. 4th Semester, Department of Political Science compered the programme while Ms. Bengia Mama, LL.B. 2nd Semester, Department of Law proposed the vote of thanks.