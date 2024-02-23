ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal Snowfall: BRO rescues 70 people from Sela Pass

The incident took place when some vehicles got stranded at the Pass on the night of February 22/23 and the BRO mobilised its men and equipment to rescue them.

Last Updated: February 23, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal Snowfall: BRO rescues 70 people from Sela Pass

TAWANG-  Around 70 people, including tourists and locals, have been rescued from Sela Pass following heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, a defence spokesperson said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place when some vehicles got stranded at the Pass on the night of February 22/23 and the BRO mobilised its men and equipment to rescue them.

Snowfall in Tawang: The Role of Border Road Organisation and Its Impact on Tourism

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) went beyond its mandate of keeping the roads open for traffic and carried out the operation to evacuate approximately 70 tourists and locals stranded at the Sela Pass, he said.

Related Articles

The team braved out the chilling cold with temperatures going below -10 degree celsius to save precious lives throughout the night and were able to move them to safety by Friday morning, the spokesperson said.

BRO’s Project Vartak has deployed men and personnel round-the-clock at not only Sela Pass, but other important roads in the region as well to keep it accessible for traffic at all times, the spokesperson said.

Tags
Last Updated: February 23, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Great Backyard Bird Count held at Kamle and Lower Subansiri

Arunachal: Great Backyard Bird Count held at Kamle and Lower Subansiri

38 Arunachal Pradesh statehood Day celebrated across the state

38 Arunachal Pradesh statehood Day celebrated across the state

Arunachal: D. Ering WLS conducts sensitisation prog on wildlife conservation

Arunachal: D. Ering WLS conducts sensitisation prog on wildlife conservation

Arunachal: 10 labourers from a coal mine abducted by suspected militants

Arunachal: 10 labourers from a coal mine abducted by suspected militants

APPSC Fiasco: PAJSC observing Black Day, Twitter Storm- LIVE UPDATE

APPSC Fiasco: PAJSC observing Black Day, Twitter Storm- LIVE UPDATE

Arunachal: Impact of M4-Agri workshop held at CHF

Arunachal: Impact of M4-Agri workshop held at CHF

Arunachal: Awareness-cum-market inspection program held at Kimin

Arunachal: Awareness-cum-market inspection held at Kimin

Arunachal: Lower Subansiri celebrates Har Ghar Jal District ceremony

Arunachal: Lower Subansiri celebrates Har Ghar Jal District ceremony

Arunachal: National Seminar on “ skill india: encouraging youth towards empowerment self-reliance and nation building cum silver jubilee celebration”

Arunachal: National Seminar on “ skill india: encouraging youth towards empowerment self-reliance and nation building cum silver jubilee celebration”

Arunachal: bird-watching session held at Pasighat

Arunachal: bird-watching session held at Pasighat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button