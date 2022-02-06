Arunachal: Snowfall After 34 Years In Daria Hill near Itanagar

Story Highlights Rupa town in West Kameng district recorded snowfall after two decades and Dirang town saw snow after nearly 15 years while Anini in Dibang Valley after five years.

ITANAGAR– (By Pradeep Kumar ) Daria Hill near Itanagar received snowfall after 34 years and Rupa town in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district witnessed snowfall after two decades, official sources said.

Higher reaches of hilly Arunachal Pradesh like every year experienced heavy snowfall on Saturday, but state capital Itanagar was an exception for recording snowfall in Daria Hills after 34 years. Daria Hill had experienced snowfall in 1988 which was clearly visible till 8 am in a winter morning

While rainfall continued to lash this Himalayan state including Itanagar Capital Region for last few days, several parts of the state saw snowfall after decades, possibly due to impact of climate change.

Rupa town in West Kameng district recorded snowfall after two decades and Dirang town saw snow after nearly 15 years while Anini in Dibang Valley after five years. Tourist hubs Tawang, located at 10,200 feet altitude along the Indo-China border famous for Tawang Monastery, Bomdila (7,923 ft), Mechukha (6,200 ft) and Ziro (5538 feet) wore a thick layer of snow blanket with sub-zero temperatures.

Sela Pass (13,700 ft) on way to Tawang was also covered by thick layer of snow while Sela Lake had frozen into hard ice. This gives a clear indication about the brave Indian Army soldiers, who throughout the year guard the frontier Bum La Pass, the last border point with China, 37-km away from Tawang which had seen ferocious fighting during 1962 Chinese aggression. This border post records upto 15 feet deep snowfall and temperature goes down below -23 degree but the jawans continue to guard the border.