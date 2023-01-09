ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Skill Mela cum skill Development sensitization & awareness Rally held at Tawang

more than 80 unemployed educated youths, School/College dropouts and unskilled youths of Tawang participated in the mela.

January 9, 2023
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Skill Mela cum skill Development sensitization & awareness Rally held at Tawang

TAWANG-     One day skill Mela cum skill Development sensitization & awareness Rally was organised at Tawang DIC complex today by district Industries centre in collaboration with District Administration and District Skill Committee Tawang. The mela was inaugurated by Choiki Dondup, EAC cum DPO Tawang in presence of members of district skill Committee and other Head of offices of Tawang. More than 80 unemployed educated youths, School/College dropouts and unskilled youths of Tawang participated in the mela.

In his inaugural speech as Chief Guest Choiki Dondup EAC cum DPO Tawang encouraged the youths to come forward and upgrade their skills and avail benefits of government schemes for self employment, he highlighted about DDUSY and other government schemes.

Watch Video: Travel to Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh

Expressing his satisfaction on the attendance of candidates present in the mela he said that this shows our youths are willing to get skill upgradation trainings. He further said that through skill development and skill upgradation we can employ ourselves , lots of construction works are going on but there is shortage of local skilled workers, he cited example of some successful self help groups active in Tawang, and added that you may face some difficulties initially but shouldn’t give up and must keep on trying and find out shortcomings rectify those and work dedicatedly.

Related Articles

In her welcome address earlier DDI Tawang Tsering Drema spoke on benefits of skill development training, she informed that many youths are already engaged after completing skill development training, and earning good income, but the income will depend on expertise and experience of a candidate she said.

Arunachal: Watch Tawang’s History

The members of Dist skill committee DHO Tawang Saifur Rehman, CDPO Dondup Pema, and ADTH Dorjee Pema also spoke.

Participating in an interactive session later on the participating youths also exchanged their views and ideas on more self employment scopes in the district.

Tags
January 9, 2023
0 1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: BRO is the nation’s Brother- Rajnath Singh

Arunachal: BRO is the nation’s Brother- Rajnath Singh

January 3, 2023
Arunachal: Indigenous faith believers observes Donyi Polo day

Arunachal: Indigenous faith believers observes Donyi Polo day

January 2, 2023
Arunachal: Chowna Mein urges people to make good use of social media platform

Arunachal: Chowna Mein urges people to make good use of social media platform

January 2, 2023
Arunachal: NIMAS Team completes first 7 Sisters Expedition, Creates two national records

Arunachal: NIMAS Team completes first 7 Sisters Expedition, Creates two national records

January 2, 2023
Arunachal: APLS member and Poet Linwang Tochu Passes Away

Arunachal: APLS member and Poet Linwang Tochu Passes Away

January 1, 2023
2022: Positivity all along

2022: Positivity all along

January 1, 2023
No one would be spared if found involved in APPSC question paper leak case: Rijiju

No one would be spared if found involved in APPSC question paper leak case: Rijiju

December 30, 2022
Age-old bond between the different ethnic groups of Assam and Arunachal remains unbroken to this day - Chowna Mein

Age-old bond between the different ethnic groups of Assam and Arunachal remains unbroken to this day – Chowna Mein

December 30, 2022
Arunachal: State BJP Team Visit Yingkiong

Arunachal: State BJP Team Visit Yingkiong

December 30, 2022
Arunachal: Dilapidated PLT road causes trouble to daily commuters

Arunachal: Dilapidated PLT road causes trouble to daily commuters

December 30, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button