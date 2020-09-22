Arunachal: Skill Development Training Centres Reopen

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The Ministry of Home Affairs, GoI has permitted to re-open all kind of skill development training institute/centers under the guidelines of UNLOCK- 4 for resumption of training activities from 21st September 2020 onwards.

In compliance to the order the Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of Arunachal Pradesh has ordered for reopening of all the skill development training institutes/centers which include 5 Industrial Training Institutes, 26 Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) Training Centers & 5 Chief Ministers Yuva Kaushal Yojana (CMYKY) training centers of the State.

Training of 5280 candidates under CMYKY/PMKVY and 931 candidates of ITIs were put on hold since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

All training providers having centers coming under non-containment zones were instructed to start the training by following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Center/State Government for training/ assessment/ certification under short/long term trainings and RPL etc.