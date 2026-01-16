Arunachal: Skill Dept Pushes Apprenticeship in Upper Subansiri

DAPORIJO- An awareness workshop-cum-mobilisation drive on the Prime Minister’s National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (PM-NAPS) was organised for Upper Subansiri district at Singik Hall, Daporijo, on Thursday. The programme was conducted by the Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (DSDE) in collaboration with the District Skill Committee.

Attending the programme as the chief guest, Deputy Director, DSDE, Gyati Kacho urged trainees of ITI Tabarijo and unemployed youth to avail the benefits of both the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and the State Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (SAPS).

He said that given the limited industrial base and employment opportunities within Arunachal Pradesh, youth should be willing to explore apprenticeship and on-the-job training opportunities outside the state to enhance their employability.

Kacho explained the provisions and benefits of NAPS and SAPS through a detailed presentation. He highlighted that under NAPS, apprentices receive a stipend of ₹1,500 per month from the government, with an additional ₹1,500 per month for APST apprentices travelling outside the state. In addition, companies or employers provide stipends ranging from ₹6,800 to ₹12,300 per month, depending on educational qualifications.

Under SAPS, trainees are paid ₹11,625 per month along with a one-time travel allowance of ₹5,000. Officials stated that a trainee can earn between ₹20,000 and ₹25,000 per month during the apprenticeship period through combined support.

DSDE consultants Tonuruchi Olimman and Angshu Yadav made presentations on the Chief Minister’s Soft Loan Scheme (CMSLS) and the Foreign Language Training Programme and Overseas Employment (FLTP). Under CMSLS, ITI pass-outs are eligible for loans of up to ₹3 lakh in two tranches, along with an incentive of ₹15,000 for the purchase of tools and equipment. Beneficiaries completing loan repayment are eligible for a 25 per cent subsidy on each tranche and a 7 per cent interest subsidy.

Under the Foreign Language Training Programme, the state government bears 70 per cent of the training-related costs, including training fees, medical tests, examination fees, visa processing, and boarding and lodging, while facilitating loans for the remaining 30 per cent.

Representatives of empanelled third-party aggregators, briefed participants on available job roles, vacancies, and training locations. Dedicated stalls were set up at the venue to provide on-the-spot counselling and registration for interested candidates.

Upper Subansiri District Skill Committee Member Secretary and Assistant Director of Industries, Chimpu Lombi, also addressed the gathering. Along with ITI Tabarijo trainees, a large number of unemployed youth from the district attended the workshop.

Officials said similar awareness programmes are scheduled to be conducted in Changlang, Tawang, West Kameng, West Siang, Lower Subansiri, Leparada, Longding, and Papum Pare districts as part of the department’s broader outreach initiative.