Arunachal: Six Shops Gutted at Koloriang Market In Midnight Blaze

KOLORIANG- At least six shops were reduced to ashes in a massive blaze in main market of Koloriang town of the Kurung Kumey district, on Wednesday night. The cause of the fire is yet to be established, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials told the local reporter that fire brokeout from one of the structure at around intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday and engulfed other structures in its vicinity.

Witnesses reported seeing flames engulfing multiple shops in the market area, as firefighters rushed to the scene to battle the inferno. Despite their efforts, the intensity of the fire quickly spread, causing extensive damage to surrounding structures.

It is being told that property worth lakhs of rupees was burnt to ashes in the fire. Burnt money can also be seen in a video shared on social media.

Next morning loss assessment teams have reached the incident site for examination. Officials have are investigating into the cause of the fire, which remains unknown at this time.