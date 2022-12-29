ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Six districts Experience Snowfall, advice not to come Myodia Pass

Roads are covered with snow in many parts of the state.

December 29, 2022
ITANAGAR- At least six districts of Arunachal Pradesh witnessed moderate to heavy snowfall in the last couple of days, forcing people to remain indoors. Roads are covered with snow in many parts of the state. Therefore, the administration has banned the travel of tourists to Myodia Pass.

The Mayudia Pass was covered in snow and the road remained blocked for the last couple of days due to heavy rain and snowfall. Lower Dibang Valley District Magistrate Saumya Saurabh has issued a notice advising tourists from Assam and other states of the country not to visit Myodia Pass in view of heavy rains and heavy snowfall.

Also Read- Arunachal, Sikkim get seasons first Snowfall

District Magistrate Saurabh has said in the notification that due to heavy rain and snowfall, the road leading to Myodia Pass has been closed. The District Magistrate said that tourists should avoid traveling to Myodia Pass till road connectivity with Assam is restored.

Picturesque Mechuka in Shi-Yomi district also witnessed moderate snowfall in the past few days. Snowfall was also recorded in Upper Subansiri and Anjaw districts respectively. There are 26 districts in Arunachal Pradesh.

Sela Pass situated at an altitude of 13,700 feet on the Bomdila-Tawang road, the lifeline of defence personnel travelling to the frontier, was covered in over one feet snow for the last three days, an official from West Kameng district said.

The BRO is on alert for any blockade on the vital Tawang-Bomdila road, the official said. Tawang district, bordering China, also experienced moderate snowfall.

Meanwhile, Mayudia recorded heavy snowfall in the past couple of days forcing the Lower Dibang Valley district administration to issue a travel advisory.

