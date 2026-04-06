Arunachal: Six-Day Trek Retraces Dalai Lama’s Route in Tawang

TAWANG- The second edition of the Freedom Trail concluded at Pungteng-Tse in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district, marking a commemorative observance of the 14th Dalai Lama’s entry into India in 1959.

The six-day trek retraced the route taken by the Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, when he crossed into India and arrived in Tawang on April 5, 1959, after seeking asylum. The trail commenced from Kenzamani and was led by Lungla MLA Tsering Lhamu, with participation from residents of the Lungla constituency.

Organisers described the event as both a historical remembrance and a spiritual journey. Along the route, participants were received at various locations, including Kudung village, where a ceremonial welcome was organised. The reception included the symbolic carrying of the Dalai Lama’s portrait, reflecting collective memory and cultural identity.

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The concluding event at Pungteng-Tse witnessed the presence of local representatives and officials, including ZPC Tawang Leki Gombu, ZPMs Tenzin Monpa and Sonam Nordzin, Superintendent of Police Tasi Darang, and Assistant Commissioner Tenzin Jambey, among others.

Participants from multiple villages, along with members of Tawang Monastery, gathered to mark the occasion. Officials noted that the event also sought to recall the historical reception extended by the people of the region to the Dalai Lama during his arrival in 1959.

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Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo joined the final leg of the trail from Drekhang Teng to Pungteng-Tse, accompanied by officials and residents. At the concluding ceremony, participants who completed the full trek were felicitated.

The programme also featured cultural performances by local groups. The abbot of Tawang Monastery offered blessings, underscoring the spiritual dimension of the event.

Observers note that the Freedom Trail has increasingly emerged as a platform combining historical remembrance, community participation, and cultural expression in the region.