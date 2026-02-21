Arunachal: Sitang Villagers Sign MoU for Siang Upper Project

BOLENG: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony with the villagers of Sitang was held at Boleng Headquarters in Siang district on February 21 in connection with the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) activities under the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

The programme was attended by Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Transport and Cooperation Minister Ojing Tasing; former Minister and Chairman of the SUMP Development Committee Tamiyo Taga; Deputy Commissioner of Siang Tayi Taggu; and officials from the Hydropower Department led by Under Secretary Komli Pakmen Mathew. Senior technical officers, including Chief Engineer Siang Basin Karom Perme, Nodal Officer Atek Miyu, Superintending Engineer Durick Kamduk, Executive Engineer Sheel Kapar and Heads of Departments of Siang district were also present.

Officials informed that out of 84 households in Sitang village, 58 households signed the MoU with the Government, expressing consent for conducting PFR activities under the project.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu highlighted the benefits of the special developmental package proposed for Siang district, stating that the initiative would bring improvements in infrastructure, livelihood opportunities and overall socio-economic growth.

Shri Tamiyo Taga said that each household would receive financial assistance of ₹2.50 lakh under livelihood schemes covering agriculture, horticulture, veterinary and fisheries sectors, aimed at strengthening economic sustainability and improving living standards.

Minister Ojing Tasing thanked the villagers for their cooperation and trust in the development process. He urged the community to support progressive initiatives and assured that the Government remains committed to inclusive growth and welfare of the people of Siang district.

The programme concluded with a collective commitment from both the Government and local residents to work together towards sustainable development and long-term progress of the region.