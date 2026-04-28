Arunachal: SIT Formed in Tawang Minor Abuse Case

TAWANG- A case of alleged sexual abuse of a minor has been reported in Tawang, with police confirming that an investigation is underway and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted.

According to Superintendent of Police Tasi Darang, the survivor, now 11 years old, was allegedly subjected to repeated abuse around two years ago when she was about nine. The complaint was formally lodged on March 23, 2026, by a resident of Lhau village, naming seven individuals.

Police said the minor was allegedly lured away on the promise of better opportunities and subsequently exploited by multiple individuals. Officials noted that the delay in reporting the incident has posed challenges in collecting material evidence, with the investigation relying significantly on the survivor’s testimony.

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So far, three accused—Rikap Jyoti Pachani, Suresh Dhakal, and Fazar Ali—have been arrested, while others remain absconding. During a Test Identification Parade (TIP), the survivor identified one of the accused, strengthening the case, police said.

The survivor is currently under the care of the Child Welfare Committee and is receiving counselling and psychological support.

Separately, during a press briefing, family members of the minor expressed concern over the delay in the arrest of the remaining accused. They stated that the child disclosed the incident recently, leading to the filing of the FIR. The family alleged that the accused were associated with individuals responsible for the child’s care and demanded a fair and transparent investigation.

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They also highlighted the survivor’s psychological distress and urged authorities to ensure her safety, protection, and rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, the All Dakpa Pangchen Students’ Union (ADPSU) has extended support to the survivor and her family, raising concerns over the pace of the investigation. The union demanded immediate arrest of all remaining accused and called for strict legal action.

ADPSU announced that a peaceful rally will be held on April 30 to demand justice and urged the public to participate in solidarity with the victim.

Police officials stated that efforts are ongoing to trace the absconding accused and gather further evidence. The case has drawn increasing attention in the region, with civil society groups calling for accountability and timely justice.