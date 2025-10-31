Arunachal: SIT Formed in Mebo School Molestation Case

PASIGHAT (By Maksam Tayeng)- In a major development in the Mebo molestation case, East Siang Police have arrested two more persons—the principal and the accountant of Sanggo Residential School—following allegations of sexual assault on several minor students by the school’s warden.

Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba confirmed the arrests of Th. Hoinu Vaiphei (56), the school principal, and Niangdoiting Vaiphei, the accountant, on October 30 evening. Earlier, Hen Johnson Vaiphei (32), the hostel warden, was arrested on October 29 after an FIR was lodged by the parent of a student alleging molestation and sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

In a press briefing, SP Lamba said the principal and accountant were taken into custody for allegedly concealing previous instances of abuse and failing to report them to authorities. “Additional sections under the POCSO Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 have been invoked,” he informed.

Also Read- APU’s First Convocation Marks a Milestone for Arunachal

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to ensure a fair and transparent probe. The SIT is headed by Dr. Akanksha Milind Tamgadge, SDPO Pasighat, and includes the Officers-in-Charge of Women Police Station Pasighat and Mebo Police Station, along with the investigating officer.

To support the investigation and ensure victims’ welfare, a Special Medical Board has also been formed at Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH), Pasighat. “So far, 22 victims have been medically examined,” SP Lamba said, adding that relevant school records, admission registers, and digital devices have been seized for forensic analysis.

Also Read- IAS Officer Talo Potom Remanded to 14-Day Judicial Custody Amid Fiery Protests in Twin Suicide Case

Following the police report, the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mebo, issued an order on October 30 directing the immediate closure of the Sanggo Residential School until further notice. All staff members have been instructed not to leave the Mebo Sub-Division without prior permission from the investigating officer.

The investigation is ongoing, with statements from victims and parents being recorded in a child-friendly environment, in accordance with POCSO provisions. The District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Child Welfare Committee (CWC), and One Stop Centre (OSC) have been roped in to provide psychological and rehabilitation support to the affected children.

SP Lamba assured that the police are committed to maintaining transparency and sensitivity throughout the investigation. “All necessary legal, medical, and welfare measures are being taken to ensure justice and protection for the victims,” he said.