Arunachal: Siram and Jamoh mourns the untimely demise of late Oyon Yirang

Pasighat- While mourning the untimely demise of late Oyon Yirang, a veterinarian, former Education Minister and state Congress Vice President, Bosiram Siram has also extended his condolence to the family members of late Yirang.

“I express my heartfelt condolence to the sudden and untimely demise of Oyon Yirang, and pray ‘Almighty God’ to shower blessings upon his family members to bear the irreparable loss and pray for his eternal peace in heavenly abode”, added Siram.

Joining with the condolence, the state Information Commissioner, Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission, Smti Nanom Tangu Jamoh has also deeply mourned the untimely demise of late Yirang. “So sad to lose such a good person like him, pray his soul rest in eternal peace & heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family”, added Jamoh in her message.

Late Oyon Yirang, a veterinarian and a former radio artist of All India Radio, Pasighat breathed his last on Wednesday, 5th August 2020 at his PI Line residence after a prolonged illness from cancer.