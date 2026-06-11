Arunachal: Sine Village Farmers Declare Complete Ban on Chemical Fertilizers and Pesticides

BOLENG- In a significant step towards sustainable agriculture, farmers of Sine village under Boleng block in Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district have unanimously declared their village chemical-free, resolving to discontinue the use of chemical fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides with immediate effect.

The decision was taken during an awareness campaign conducted under the Khet Bachao Abhiyan on June 10. The programme was led by Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) Boum Padung and witnessed the participation of more than 70 farmers from the village.

During the campaign, farmers collectively pledged to protect soil health, conserve water resources and promote safer agricultural practices for consumers. The resolution marks a community-driven effort to transition towards environmentally sustainable farming systems.

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As part of the declaration, villagers resolved to completely stop the purchase and application of synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides and weedicides in their agricultural fields. Instead, farmers will adopt a range of natural alternatives including jeevamrit, beejamrit, neem-based sprays, pheromone traps, mulching and crop rotation techniques for nutrient management, pest control and weed management.

To oversee the implementation of the initiative, the villagers have constituted a five-member Prakritik Kheti Samiti (Sustainable Agriculture Committee). The committee will support farmers through knowledge-sharing, capacity building and community monitoring to ensure adherence to the village resolution.

The farmers emphasized that the transition reflects a long-term commitment to environmental sustainability and public health. “We choose long-term health over short-term yield,” the community declared during the meeting.

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Speaking on the occasion, ADO Boum Padung lauded the initiative and described it as a model that could inspire similar efforts in other villages. He assured farmers that training programmes and bio-input kits would be provided through various Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) and State Plan initiatives to support the adoption of natural farming practices.

The village authorities, led by Yaman Tatin along with village elders and Gaon Burahs, have also passed a formal resolution requesting the district administration to recognize Sine as a “Chemical-Free Model Village.”

The initiative aligns with growing efforts across the country to promote sustainable agriculture, reduce dependence on synthetic agrochemicals and encourage farming practices that enhance soil fertility, biodiversity and ecological resilience.