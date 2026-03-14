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Arunachal: Simong Village Shows Strong Support for PFR Survey

Twenty more families from Simong village submitted consent for the proposed PFR survey, taking the total number of supporting families to 194 out of 240.

Last Updated: 14/03/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: Simong Village Shows Strong Support for PFR Survey

YINGKIONG-  An additional 20 families from Simong village in Upper Siang District have formally extended their consent for the proposed Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) survey, indicating growing local support for the initiative.

The consent authorisation was submitted on March 14 at the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Yingkiong. The document was handed over to Talo Jerang, Deputy Commissioner of Upper Siang, by Genom Tekseng on behalf of the residents of Simong village.

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Officials said that with the latest consent, a total of 194 out of 240 families in Simong village have now signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) supporting the proposed survey.

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Earlier, 128 families had submitted their consent on February 26, followed by another 46 families on March 6, expressing their willingness to support the PFR survey and associated developmental initiatives.

The growing participation from the village community reflects increasing support for the preliminary assessment process related to the proposed project.

Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang appreciated the decision taken by the villagers and described it as a forward-looking step that could contribute to long-term development and progress in the region.

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Officials noted that the support from the residents would enable the government to initiate detailed assessments and planning processes connected with the proposed project.

The development is being seen as a significant step in facilitating the preparatory stage of the project while also reflecting the participation of the local community in decision-making related to regional development initiatives.

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Last Updated: 14/03/2026
1 minute read
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