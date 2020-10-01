Arunachal: Simai review ongoing project under Jairampur sub-division

ADVERTISEMENT

Jairampur: Nampong MLA Laisam Simai today reviewed all ongoing and developmental project under Jairampur sub-division of his assembly constituency with head of department.

Simai while addressing the heads of department of the sub-division said that we should try to attain the expectation of the people while delivering goods meant for development of area and welfare of the people. While executing the public works we should also take the confidence of the subordinate officers and staffs and create conducive working atmosphere in all offices.

“ while delivering the goods and carrying out the developmental works and projects for the masses all department should maintain the quality works and accountability should be maintained which is the key to clean and good governance” Simai added.

The meeting was held at ADC Conference Hall Jairampur which was attended ADC Jairampur, SDO Nampong, EAC Manmao and All Head of Offices, former ZPM and district BJP President KN Tikhak among other attended.