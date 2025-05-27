Arunachal: Sikkim’s Teesta Affected Citizens Extend Solidarity to Siang’s Anti-Dam Protestors

ITANAGAR/ GANGTOK- In a significant show of regional unity, the Affected Citizens of Teesta (ACT) from Sikkim have voiced their support for the ongoing protests against the proposed 12,500 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang Valley.

This gesture of solidarity highlights growing concerns over the environmental and social impacts of large-scale hydropower projects in the ecologically fragile Eastern Himalayas.

The ACT, a group representing communities impacted by the devastating collapse of the Teesta III dam in Sikkim during a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) in October 2023, has urged the Arunachal Pradesh government to halt the Siang project until meaningful dialogue with the indigenous Adi community is conducted and their consent is secured.

Also Read- Villagers in Upper Siang Intensify Protests Against SUMP

The Teesta disaster, which claimed over 40 lives, displaced thousands, and caused widespread destruction, serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with such projects in seismically active and climate-vulnerable regions.

“The people of Sikkim have witnessed firsthand the catastrophic consequences of prioritizing hydropower over ecological and human safety,” said a spokesperson for ACT. “We stand with the Adi people in their fight to protect their lands, rivers, and livelihoods from the Siang dam, which threatens to repeat the same mistakes.”

Also Read- Arunachal Signs Landmark MoU with Pangkang Villagers to Begin Feasibility Study for Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

In Arunachal Pradesh, protests led by the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF) have intensified since May 21, 2025, following the deployment of paramilitary forces and drilling equipment by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) to conduct a pre-feasibility survey for the Siang project.

Local villagers, fearing displacement and environmental degradation, have resisted these efforts, with some burning a hanging bridge to block access to Beging village, a key survey site. The Adi community, who revere the Siang River as ‘Ane’ (mother), has raised concerns about the project’s potential to disrupt their ancestral lands and the river’s ecosystem.

Also Read- Protests Erupt in Siang Over Mega-Dam Project

The Siang project, touted by the central and state governments as a strategic counter to China’s 60,000 MW dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo (Siang) in Tibet, has further escalated tensions. Authorities argue that the dam is critical to national security, citing risks of flash floods or water scarcity from China’s upstream activities.

However, local communities remain unconvinced, pointing to the ecological and cultural costs. “We will die for our lands,” a protestor in Beging declared, echoing the sentiments of many in the Siang Valley.

The solidarity from ACT has bolstered the morale of the Adi protestors, who continue their indefinite dharna in Boleng. “The Teesta tragedy is a warning we cannot ignore,” said a resident of Pasighat who joined the protests. “The government must listen to the people and prioritize sustainable development over mega-dams.”

As tensions persist, the ACT has called for a broader regional movement to reassess hydropower projects in the Himalayas, advocating for community-driven solutions and stricter environmental safeguards. The Siang protests, now backed by Sikkim’s affected citizens, underscore a growing resistance to development models that sideline indigenous voices and ecological realities.