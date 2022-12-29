Arunachal, Sikkim get seasons first Snowfall

ADVERTISMENT
North East

The weather department has forecast a minimum temperature of -1 degrees Celsius in Tawang, a popular tourist destination.

December 29, 2022
TAWANG/ GANGTOK –   Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh and Lachung in North Sikkim got seasons first snowfall  this morning, where as both the town continues to record sub-zero temperatures. An advisory has also been issued for vehicle movements as tourists seek a chilly winter stay in the serene mountains.

The weather department has forecast a minimum temperature of -1 degrees Celsius in Tawang, a popular tourist destination. Dzela, Bumla and Shongaster Lake are the three main locations frequented by tourists.

Tawang and West Kameng experienced heavy snow on the road which led to traffic contestation, leavings hundreds of tourists stranded.

Cold conditions continue in the Northeast with dense fog advisory being issued across the region. The temperature in Shillong (Meghalaya) dipped to 3.7 degrees, Kohima (Nagaland) 5 degrees and Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) 6.4 degrees Celsius. Aizawl in Mizoram recorded 8.4 degrees, Imphal (Manipur) 6.9 degrees, and Dibrugarh (Assam) 9.6 degrees.

The cold weather conditions in the Northeast will continue till weekend, sources said.

The first snowfall of the season occurred in Sikkim on December 27 amid severe cold wave, due to which many districts of the state were wrapped in a white sheet.

Parts of North Sikkim such as Lachung and higher reaches of the hill region received a good amount of snowfall, triggering a severe cold wave in the state and its adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, according to the India Meteorological Department (Sikkim), capital Gangtok recorded a daily minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius. Let us tell you that Sikkim is facing severe cold for the last 48 hours. Meanwhile, a good number of tourists are coming to Sikkim due to snowfall.

Travel planners have started getting bookings from across the country. The hill state turned into a white wonder as it snowed in some parts of the state while plummeting temperatures forced residents to stay indoors.

