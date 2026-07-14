Arunachal Signs MoU with Norway for India’s First River Kinetic Energy Project

NEW DELHI- Arunachal Pradesh has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Norwegian company Tidal Sail AS for the implementation of a 500 kW River Kinetic Energy Demonstration Project, paving the way for India’s first river kinetic energy demonstration plant.

The agreement was signed between the Centre for Earth Sciences & Himalayan Studies (CES&HS), Government of Arunachal Pradesh, and Tidal Sail AS under the India-Norway Green Partnership.

Supported by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India, and Innovation Norway, the project aims to demonstrate a technology capable of generating electricity directly from flowing river currents without the need for large dams or major civil infrastructure. The initiative is expected to provide an environmentally sustainable and cost-effective renewable energy solution.

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Speaking at the signing ceremony, Science and Technology Minister Dasanglu Pul described the agreement as a significant milestone in Arunachal Pradesh’s transition towards clean energy. She said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability and international cooperation.

Pul noted that Arunachal Pradesh’s vast network of rivers offers immense renewable energy potential and expressed confidence that the project would strengthen the state’s energy security while ensuring environmentally responsible utilization of natural resources.

She also acknowledged the support extended by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Royal Norwegian Embassy, Innovation Norway, Tidal Sail AS and other partner institutions in making the initiative possible.

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Norwegian Ambassador to India May-Elin Stener said Arunachal Pradesh’s extensive river systems make it an ideal location to demonstrate river kinetic energy technology. She noted that the project could complement existing renewable energy sources while enhancing long-term energy security.

Stener added that the initiative reflects expanding cooperation between Norway and Arunachal Pradesh in areas such as geothermal energy, geotechnical engineering and sustainable infrastructure, reaffirming Norway’s commitment to promoting green technologies and knowledge-sharing partnerships.

CES&HS Director Tana Tage said the demonstration project would help diversify Arunachal Pradesh’s renewable energy portfolio while exploring decentralized power generation solutions for remote and inaccessible regions.

He said successful implementation of the technology could reduce dependence on fossil fuels, lower carbon emissions, preserve river ecosystems and position Arunachal Pradesh as a leader in next-generation renewable energy innovation.

Tage also highlighted CES&HS’ growing collaboration with Norwegian institutions, including the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute, in areas such as geothermal energy and sustainable infrastructure development.

Officials said the MoU marks a new chapter in India-Norway cooperation on renewable energy and is expected to accelerate the deployment of advanced river kinetic energy technologies in Himalayan river systems, contributing to sustainable development and long-term energy security in Arunachal Pradesh.