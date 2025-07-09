Arunachal: Sigar Military Station Honours Padma Shri Yanung Jamoh Lego for Pioneering Contributions in Herbal Medicine

PASIGHAT (By Maksam Tayeng)- In a moving ceremony that celebrated the spirit of traditional wisdom and selfless service, Sigar Military Station paid rich tribute to Padma Shri Yanung Jamoh Lego, one of Arunachal Pradesh’s most revered herbal medicine practitioners, for her decades-long contributions to holistic healing and community welfare.

Born on July 9, 1963, in the remote village of Sika Tode under Sille-Oyan Circle in East Siang district, Smt Lego’s journey began by following in the footsteps of her father, a respected folk healer. After over 15 years of intense learning and practice, she formally began treating patients in 1995, offering herbal cures where modern medicine often fell short.

Over nearly three decades, Smt Lego has treated more than 10,000 patients suffering from chronic illnesses such as cancer, diabetes, epilepsy, and kidney ailments, drawing people from across India and even abroad.

In 2009, she founded the Indigenous Herbal Heritage, an organization dedicated to preserving and promoting India’s ancient medicinal traditions. Through this platform, she has educated over 100,000 people, planted more than 5,000 medicinal plants across Arunachal, and trained youth in the art of traditional healing.

Her work has earned national recognition — from the SRISTI Samman (2007) and Paramparika Vaidya Ratna (2013) to the Arunachal State Award (2019). In a crowning achievement, she was conferred the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian honors, for her unwavering dedication to traditional medicine and public service.

At the felicitation ceremony held at Sigar Military Station, Smt Lego delivered an inspiring address on Ayurveda, natural living, and preventive care. Her insights into simple kitchen remedies and sustainable lifestyle changes resonated deeply with military personnel and their families.

Smt Lego’s commitment to herbal healing was also recently recognized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who praised her work in his popular radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’, bringing national attention to her efforts in preserving traditional medicine.

Speaking to the media after the program, Mrs Lego expressed her gratitude:

“I am happy that my lifelong work is being recognized. I will continue to help patients in need and guide the younger generation to learn and uphold our rich traditions in herbal healing.”

Circle Officer Niyang Pertin and military officials hailed her as a symbol of resilience, compassion, and cultural preservation, noting that her work is not only medically significant but also vital for the socio-cultural identity of the region.

As India rediscovers its roots in traditional wellness systems, the legacy of Yanung Jamoh Lego stands tall — proving that healing, when rooted in nature and compassion, knows no boundaries.