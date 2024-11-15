Arunachal: SIDBI Grants 6 Computerized Embroidery Machines to weavers

NONGTHAM ( Changlang ) – The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) Itanagar has provided a grant of six computerized embroidery machines, along with capacity-building training, to the weaving cluster of Nongtham Handloom Cluster Producer Company Limited.

This initiative aims to enhance the skills and economic prospects of artisans in Changlang District through focused skill development and advanced machinery support.

The program is supported by SIDBI and implemented by Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust in collaboration with ArSRLM Khagam Miao and Changlang, aims to empower rural artisans.

Fifty 50 weavers from Changlang District were identified who will get training in two training centres. these training centres are Navi Weaving & Tailoring Centre in Nongtham and Changlang District Headquarters. Each location will host 25 weavers for a 15-day skill development training program focused on computerized machine embroidery.

In the inauguration ceremony, six computerized embroidery machines were formally handed over to Nongtham Handloom Cluster Producer Company Limited for use in training and support of local weavers.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by Kamlung Mosang, MLA cum Advisor to the Chief Minister, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh in presence of SIDBI Manager Tumu Vijay Kumar and DDM NABARD Kamal Roy.

Kamlung Mosang emphasized that installing these machines locally would allow weavers to undertake embroidery work within the district, retaining business that previously went outside the region. He extended his appreciation to NABARD for its role in securing GI status for Tangsa Handloom and Textile.

SIDBI Manager Tumu Vijay Kumar briefed attendees on the grant approval process and congratulated the trainees, urging them to remain dedicated throughout the training.

District Development Manager NABARD, Kamal Roy, reiterated NABARD’s commitment to empowering SHG members through skill development and highlighted NABARD’s various development programs.

TBCA President Thiksal Morang expressed gratitude to MLA Kamlung Mosang, SIDBI, DDM NABARD, and Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust for their support in this program. He acknowledged all participating stakeholders for their contributions.

Chandan Prasad, Founder & CEO of BLCCT, outlined the journey of cluster formation beginning in 2018-2019 in the Tangsa handloom sector, covering the current status of the off-farm producers’ organization, rural mart facilitation, and GI and machinery grant support for the cluster.

Roikim Ngemu, Chairperson of the TBCA Weaving Project Committee, presented the history of Tangsa Handloom and Textile, emphasizing the efforts made to gather evidence for GI certification. She also explained the traditional methods of preparing natural colors from plants and showcased weaving artifacts over 150 years old, which played a vital role in securing GI status.

BMM of ArSRLM Changlang, J. Longri, congratulated the beneficiaries on their selection for the skill development training and provided an update on ArSRLM’s interventions in her block, focusing on SHG formation and livelihood development.

BMM of ArSRLM Khagam Miao, Keni Riba, also congratulated the beneficiaries and elaborated on ArSRLM’s initiatives in her block, discussing SHG formation and progress in livelihood enhancement.

The inauguration ceremony concluded with the distribution of kits and other inputs to the beneficiaries. The Director of Nongtham Handloom Cluster Producer Company Limited delivered a vote of thanks, expressing appreciation for all guests, stakeholders, and artisans who contributed to this significant occasion, marking a new beginning for weavers in Changlang District.

This collaborative effort represents an essential step toward preserving traditional handloom practices while equipping artisans with modern skills and technology for economic growth.