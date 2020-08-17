Arunachal: SIC registered case against alleged malpractice in contractual nursing officer recruitment in Lohit  

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh police special investigation Cell (SIC) today registered a suo-moto on allegation of allege malpractices in recruitment of contractual Nursing Officer in Lohit district.

In a press release issued by SP, SIC (Vigilance) M Harsha Vardhan said that a suo-moto case has been registered on allegation of allege malpractice in the contractual nursing officer recruitment held in Lohit district. ‘ it has come to notice through some audio clip on social media platform and instant messengers, a suo-moto case has been taken up by the Special investigation cell (SIC) after approval from the competent authority’. SP said.

The FIR no-18/20 u/s-120B IPC and section 7, 8,13, (1) ( C ), 13 (1) ( d ), 13 (2) prevention of corruption Act has been registered today at SIC (Vig) Police station and investigation has been started. SP added.

Earlier on August 15 the Lohit district Deputy Commissioner Prince Dhawan in a order Vide Memo No- L/NHM/04/2020-21/852-55 has kept on hold the result of Nursing Officers declared (vide No.L/NHM/04/2020-21/828-31) on August 14.

The Lohit administration took this step following circulation of an audio clip in social media alleging certain anomalies in the recruitment process. The inquiry into the matter is also conducted,” the order issued on August 15 said.