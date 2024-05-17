Arunachal: SIC raids PHE&WS SE office, seizes ‘incriminating’ materials

ITANAGAR/ MIO- The SIC team raided the Superintending Engineer office of PHE department in Miao, pertaining to illegal appointments in PHE&WS Department and seized several incriminating materials on Thursday .

Updating about the case on social media platform X, the SIC stated, “Taking swift action as part of our investigation into the illegal appointments in the PHE&WS department, a team of SIC officials conducted a raid in SE office, Miao, and seized multiple incriminating materials.”

After the Govt approval, the SIC on Tuesday has registered a case u/s-120 (B)/468/471/420/409 IPC r/w Sec 13(2) PC Act 1988, in connection with the illegal appointment of various post in the Public health engineering and Water supply department (PHE &WS) and today started raided the SE office in Mio as a part of investigation.

The Arunachal Pradesh state government has already issued an order for cancellation of the illegal appointment of 20 individuals for the post of WC staff in the PHE&WS department in Changlang district.

In this regard, the Secretary of the PHE & Water Supply Department, A K Singh issued an official directive on Tuesday, stating that “ the appointments of these 20 individuals were conducted in contravention of established procedures and without the requisite sanctioned posts”.

The Secretary also directed the PHE&WS, Superintending Engineer (SE), to immediately issue formal orders for cancellation of the appointments of 20 WC staff under Miao circle.

Meanwhile, The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) has arrested one more person identified as Mikjar Ngulom alias June Lendo (32), a native of New Bomte village, in the illegal appointments of primary teachers and other staff members within the education department in Lower Siang district.

He was produced before the Court who has remanded him to 5 days Police Custody. The investigation is continue, informed SIC on X.