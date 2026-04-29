Arunachal: Sibuk Village Drives Flower Tourism with 300 Dikong Saplings

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- A community-led plantation initiative in Sibuk village in Upper Siang district has seen the planting of over 300 Dikong saplings as part of efforts to promote eco-tourism and generate sustainable livelihood opportunities.

The plantation drive, held on April 26, builds on an initiative launched in April 2025 by Siang Trust and Maam Ke NGO in collaboration with local community leaders. The programme focuses on beautifying the village landscape while exploring avenues for income generation through tourism.

Participants in the drive included members of the Moyong, Doming, Apum, and Yompang clans, alongside volunteers from Siang Trust, Maam Ke, and the Recovering Warriors Team East Siang. The collective effort reflects a broader community engagement model aimed at strengthening grassroots participation in development initiatives.

Also Read- Dasanglu Pul Reviews Ampani Hydropower Project

The Dikong tree, locally found in the Adi Pasi jungles and often referred to as a cherry tree due to its blossoms, was selected for its visual appeal and tourism potential. Organisers said the plantation is part of a long-term vision to transform Sibuk into a flower tourism destination within the state.

The initiative draws inspiration from global examples such as cherry blossom tourism in Japan, where seasonal blooms attract visitors and contribute to local economies. By replicating similar models at a smaller scale, organisers aim to create a sustainable tourism ecosystem rooted in local biodiversity.

Also Read- Workers Welfare Board Holds Awareness Camp in Tawang

According to organisers, the project represents an effort to bring development to interior villages through environmentally sustainable practices. Additional plantation drives are planned in the coming months as part of a phased expansion strategy.

Observers note that such initiatives, if sustained, could contribute to diversifying rural livelihoods while promoting ecological awareness and conservation in the region.