Arunachal: Siang Project Will Not Be Forced on People, Says Kiren Rijiju

PASIGHAT- Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju has assured people in the Siang region that the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) will not be imposed forcefully, saying the government will take local people into confidence before moving ahead.

Rijiju made the remarks at Arunachal Pradesh University (APU), Pasighat, on Thursday while responding to the issue of the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, which has remained a major subject of discussion in the Siang belt.

“We will take the people into confidence. Nothing will be imposed,” Rijiju said, emphasising that India is a democracy and that the wishes and concerns of the people would have to be considered.

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The Union Minister’s statement assumes significance amid continuing discussions and concerns in the Siang region over the proposed multipurpose project and its possible implications for local communities and the region.

However, Rijiju did not announce any withdrawal, cancellation or change in the status of the SUMP proposal. His remarks focused on the process of consultation and the government’s assurance that the project would not be forced upon the people.

The statement therefore places public consultation at the centre of the government’s approach to the project, while leaving the broader question of the project’s future open.

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The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project has been a contentious subject in the Siang belt, particularly amid concerns over its potential implications for land, communities, livelihoods and the river system.

Against this backdrop, Rijiju’s assurance that “nothing will be imposed” is significant, particularly because it signals an emphasis on dialogue with affected communities before any further course of action.

The Union Minister was speaking during the inaugural and prize distribution ceremony of ‘Vande Mataram @150’, organised at Arunachal Pradesh University to mark 150 years of India’s National Song.

The three-day national commemoration is being organised by the Department of Mass Communication, APU, with sponsorship from the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

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Rijiju calls for expansion of APU

During the same programme, Rijiju also called for the expansion and modernisation of Arunachal Pradesh University.

He said the university’s existing 106-acre campus was not sufficient for its long-term growth and stressed the need for additional space and modern teaching and learning facilities.

“A university cannot grow in a congested space. The present 106 acres is not sufficient for Arunachal Pradesh University. We need to expand the campus area,” he said.

Rijiju suggested that a proposal for campus expansion should be taken up by local legislators with the state government and his office, assuring support from both the Centre and the state government.

He also inaugurated the newly constructed Main Gate of the university, student exhibition stalls and a photo gallery put up by the Arunachal Photography Club. He participated in tree plantation under the ‘Ek Ped Ek Bharat’ initiative.

Also Read- SUMP Project | PFR First, No Rush to Proceed Beyond Feasibility: CM Pema Khandu

Support sought for university infrastructure

The Union Minister also responded to a four-point memorandum submitted by APU seeking support for the construction of three hostels for postgraduate male students, postgraduate female students and research scholars, particularly for tribal and minority students.

Other demands included establishment of a Tribal Heritage Museum, dedicated water supply for the university and a study proposal on publicity and outreach among minority communities in Northeast India.

Rijiju assured that the proposals would be looked into on priority.

He also emphasised the role of teachers in shaping society and called upon students to become changemakers and contribute to the development of the state and the country.

During the programme, Rijiju released the Book of Abstracts of a national seminar on 150 years of Vande Mataram. The publication contains 70 papers from India and abroad and is being presented through online and offline sessions.

The event also featured traditional cultural performances from different parts of Arunachal Pradesh, including Singpho dance from Namsai, Galo wedding and war dances from Basar and Wancho bamboo dance from Longding.

Prizes and certificates were distributed to 47 winners of various competitions held as part of the month-long celebrations.

The three-day Vande Mataram @150 programme at Arunachal Pradesh University will conclude on October 9 with the offline national seminar and valedictory ceremony.