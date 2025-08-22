Arunachal: Siang Flood Warriors Celebrate Community-Led Flood Control Success at Borguli

PASIGHAT (By Maksam Tayeng): The Siang Flood Warriors (SFW), a voluntary community initiative formed to combat annual flood erosion along the Siang River, celebrated the success of their May–June flood control works at Borguli and Old Borguli villages on Wednesday, August 20.

The event was held at Mebo, hosted by SFW founder & commander Gekong Pertin and his wife Mrs Anne Badu Pertin, and attended by Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, ADC Mebo Nancy Yirang, ECMM Mission Manager Olen Megu Damin, and other dignitaries.

The celebration marked the culmination of over one and a half months of voluntary efforts, where villagers and supporters constructed boulder spurs, guide bunds, and embankments to protect Borguli—one of the worst-hit villages facing annual erosion by the mighty Siang River.

Speaking at the event, Gekong Pertin revealed that the initiative had raised ₹15.53 lakh through contributions from 148 individuals, including villagers from Borguli, Raling, Seram, and Kongkul, besides support from Mebo Sawmill Union and MLA Oken Tayeng. Pertin himself contributed ₹5.83 lakh, leading to the construction of a 70-meter spur and a 50-meter guide bund.

According to Pertin, the total value of works completed is estimated at ₹5 crore, though the community spent only ₹30 lakh, thanks to voluntary labor and local participation. “By working together, we managed to safeguard our fields and homes without waiting for government aid,” he said.

On the occasion, the Borguli villagers honored Pertin with a citation of appreciation, acknowledging his leadership in mobilizing community efforts. Pertin also distributed walking sticks and torches to elderly villagers as a gesture of respect.

ECMM Mission Manager Olen Megu Damin, a Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee, lauded Pertin’s lifelong dedication to community service, recalling his early years as a teacher and social worker.

MLA Oken Tayeng, in his address, praised the initiative as a shining example of self-help and community resilience, urging flood-prone villages to unite beyond politics and work collectively for long-term protection against natural disasters.

The Siang Flood Warriors’ initiative has emerged as a model of grassroots disaster management, proving that community-led action, even without government funds, can achieve large-scale protection and strengthen resilience against natural calamities.