Arunachal: Si-Donyi festival celebrated at Naharlagun

NAHARLAGUN- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein graced the Golden Jubilee celebration of Si-Donyi Festival of Capital Complex as the Chief Guest at Si-Donyi Jaaring in Naharlagun.

Addressing the gathering at the festival, the Deputy Chief Minister extended greetings to the members of the Tagin community upon the completion of 50 glorious years of the Si-Donyi Festival. He lauded the community for zealously preserving the their culture and traditions.

In his speech, Mein said that we should take pride in our rich culture & traditions, which is our identity and exhorted to preserve it zealously.

Arunachal: Si Donyi festival celebrated at Daporijo

Highlighting the importance of cultural preservation, he stated that tribal festivals like Si-Donyi play a pivotal role in preserving and promoting the rich culture of the State’s tribal communities, wherein long-standing traditions, wisdom and values are passed down to successive generations.

Active participation of the youth in the continuance of the traditional festivals is therefore crucial to keep the tradition alive, Mein added.

Mein also said that it is imperative for the tribal communities of the State to put efforts in documenting their traditional scripts, languages and literature. In this regard, Mein urged the Tagin community to take up the responsibility of documenting the spiritual values and rituals associated with the Si-Donyi festival.

Mein also informed that the Govt is planning to open ‘a Centre for Ethnographic and Historical Study on the Indigenous Communities of Arunachal Pradesh’ at Rajiv Gandhi University.

He said that once it comes into function, it will aid in the study of tribal cultures and documentation of indigenous cultures and languages of different tribes in the State.

Arunachal: Khandu dedicates Nilling Admin Circle to the people of Upper Subansiri

Mein also paid tribute to the pioneers who dedicated their lives in the social works and for their foresightedness in handing over the ancient traditions to the present generations.

On the occasion, Mein inaugurated the 50th Year Commemorative Plaque at Si-Donyi Jaaring and also released the first ever Tagin audio album ‘Donyi’ on the occasion. He also felicitated Shri Kokia Rigia, Tami Bage and Priests, Jekar Gusar and Kochung Maying with the Si-Donyi Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The festival was also attended by the Minister of Education and DIA, Taba Tedir, Vice-Chancellor of RGU Prof. Saket Kushwaha and IFCSAP President, Katung Wahge, among others