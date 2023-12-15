Arunachal: Shweta Singh, Director , PMO flags off VBSY for Sagalee block

KHEMLEE- Ms. Shweta Singh , Director, Prime Minister s Office , GoI flagged off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra ( VBSY ) for Sagalee block from Govt Upper Primary School, Khemlee under Khemlee gram segment on Friday.

She also inaugurated the Seva Apke dwar camp organized simultaneously at Upper Primary School Khemlee.

Addressing the gathering Ms. Singh reiterated the government’s vision for an inclusive development.

“ VBSY envisions to ensure that the people in the last mile are aware of the government welfare policies, programs and that no eligible beneficiary is left behind. The departments implementing the schemes should ensure all the left out beneficiaries are enrolled ”, she said.

Highlighting about the ‘Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of the youth” which is an initiative of the Prime Minister , Ms. Singh added that the “initiative will provide a platform to the youth of the country to contribute ideas to the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.”

“Viksit Bharat @2047 is the vision to make India a developed nation by 2047, the 100th year of independence. The vision encompasses various aspects of development, including economic growth, social progress, environmental sustainability, and good governance. “ she added while urging all the youths “to participate and contribute ideas for formulation of national plans, priorities and goals of the country”.

During the program successful beneficiaries under PMUY, PMGKY, PMJAY, progressive farmers and SHGs shared their experiences.

Drone demonstration by the Agriculture department, on spot enrollment under PMJAY/ CMAAY, free gas connections under PMUY , distribution of gender friendly agricultural tools were the other highlights of the day.

The Line departments and SHGs also put up stalls showcasing their services and products.

Later, post lunch Director Shweta then joined the VBSY cum Seva Apke Dwar pe camp at Bokoriang Panchayat segment under Sagalee.

Joint Director Planning Smt.Ponung Boring, ADC Sagalee Audil Toko , DPO Lokam Chayu, EAC Koj Tacho, DAO Maze Piel, DHO Joram Bath, PRI members, officers accompanied the Director.

The IEC van of the VBSY will be traveling across all the gram segments of Sagalee block 15th to 21st December.