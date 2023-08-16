Arunachal: Short height men’s volleyball concludes

BOLENG– The world’s first ever “Short Height Men’s Volleyball Tournament with Short Net Height of 7ft 2 inches in comparison to International Standard Net height of 7 ft 11 inches” has concluded on 15th August 2023 at Boleng general ground in Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh which was organized for players of height 5ft 5inch to 5ft 7inch.

This Historic Tournament was organized by the North Eastern Sports & Cultural Organization (NESCO).

Ojing Tasing, MLA 35th Pangin -Boleng Assembly Constituency had attended the final match of the tournament as Chief Guest. Other dignitaries who attended the closing match of the tournament were Atul Tayeng, Deputy Commissioner of Siang District, Opir Paron, SP Siang, Gobo Yirang, SE PWD Boleng along with other HoDs and Public Leaders of Siang District.

Siang Police Team beat the Siine Mikang Volleyball Team by 3-0 sets in the final match of the tournament. Dubom Bagra of Siang Police Team won the Best Player award of the tournament. Best Setter was won by Kardak Sora from Siang Police Team, Best Spiker was won by Washing Tatin of SiineMikang Team and the Best Blocker award of the tournament was given to David Kena of KargingYayi Volleyball Team.

In the concluding speech of the closing program, Ibrahim Pajing, the Chairman of the North Eastern Sports & Cultural Organization (NESCO) reiterated that not only in Volleyball but also in other height based specific games & sports, such type of competitions based on IP Height Classification shall be conducted by North Eastern Sports & Cultural Organization (NESCO) in other places for all the 6 IP Height Classes namely: –