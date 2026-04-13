Arunachal Shines at Khelo India Tribal Games, CM Felicitates Winning State Contingent

ITANAGAR— Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday flagged in and felicitated the state contingent that participated in the Khelo India Tribal Games 2026, held in Raipur from March 25 to April 3, commending athletes and coaches for their performance.

Arunachal Pradesh secured the 5th position among 30 participating States and Union Territories and emerged as the best-performing state from the Northeast, winning a total of 11 medals, including six gold, one silver and four bronze.

Addressing athletes, coaches and sports officials at the felicitation ceremony, Khandu described the achievement as a matter of collective pride for the state. He attributed the success to the discipline and dedication of the athletes, supported by the guidance of coaches and team officials.

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According to the official medal breakdown, weightlifting accounted for the majority of medals, contributing five gold, one silver and two bronze. Athletics added one gold medal in the 500 metres event. Both the men’s and women’s football teams secured bronze medals, taking the total tally to eleven.

Khandu stated that the performance reflects the growing strength of sports in the state and increasing youth participation in competitive disciplines. He also acknowledged the role of team management, including the Chief de Mission and coaching staff, in preparing the contingent.

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Referring to the Khelo India programme launched in 2017-18, Khandu said the initiative has contributed significantly to the development of sports infrastructure and athlete training across the country. He noted that Arunachal Pradesh has recorded steady improvement in national-level competitions over the years.

The Chief Minister said the state has won more than 60 medals in various Khelo India events since their inception and has improved its ranking in competitions such as the National Games, including the recent edition held in Uttarakhand.

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Emphasising the role of sports in youth development, Khandu said participation in sports promotes discipline, leadership and resilience. He reiterated the government’s commitment to expanding sports infrastructure and identifying talent at the grassroots level.

He also outlined preparations for upcoming national events, including the 39th National Games scheduled to be held in Meghalaya in 2027, where Arunachal Pradesh is expected to host one discipline. He expressed confidence that the state would further improve its performance.

Khandu highlighted the state’s long-term strategy under Mission Olympics 2028 and 2032, aimed at nurturing athletes capable of representing India at the Olympic level. He added that investments are being made in international-standard stadiums and integrated sports complexes across the state.

The Chief Minister also pointed to the state’s focus on adventure sports such as skiing, rafting and kayaking, leveraging Arunachal Pradesh’s terrain.

Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao attended the event along with Sports Secretary Abu Tayeng and officials from the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Sports Authority of Arunachal, and the Arunachal Olympic Association.