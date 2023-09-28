Arunachal: SHGs receive over Rs. 1.08 Crore in Bank Credit Loans

KIMIN- In a significant step towards enhancing livelihood opportunities for women in the region, a credit camp was organized by the District Mission Management Unit, Seppa Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), under the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, today.

The event, held at Block Mission Management Unit Kimin, saw a total of 87 Self Help Groups (SHGs) receiving bank credit loans amounting to over Rs. 1.08 crore. These loans, provided by APRB Bank and SBI Kimin branch in Papum Pare district, will empower the SHGs to boost their various livelihood activities.

The disbursed loans were presented to the representatives of the Self-Help Groups in a ceremonial manner, with the cheques being signed by the APRB Bank Manager. The event was graced by the presence of several senior officers and Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members.

Addressing the gathering, Bamang Mangha, Chairman of the Department of Bio-Technology at Arunachal Pradesh State Council of Science & Technology, acknowledged the pivotal role played by women Self Help Groups in managing household chores and actively participating in various group activities, including weekly meetings and gram sabha sessions.

He emphasized the necessity of accessible banking facilities in remote areas to enable financial independence among women. Chairman Mangha commended the dedicated efforts of ArSRLM officials and lauded the services provided by ArSRLM.

Julie Dutta, Branch Manager of APRB Bank Kimin, expressed her appreciation for the 100% timely repayment rate of the SHG credit linkages. She praised the diligent work of ArSRLM officers and officials in building the capacity of self-help groups. Branch Manager Dutta pledged continued support from APRB Bank to SHGs under the ArSRLM umbrella, emphasizing the importance of timely loan repayments as a mutually beneficial practice.

During the program, several outstanding Financial Inclusion Community Resource Persons were honored for their exemplary performance. Mothers from the Self Help Groups also took the opportunity to share their experiences.

The event witnessed the presence of various heads of departments from Agriculture, Veterinary, CDPO, and ZPM Kimin, along with the Branch Manager of APRB. This initiative marks a significant stride towards financial empowerment and inclusive development in the region, fostering self-reliance and sustainable livelihoods among women.