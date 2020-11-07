Arunachal: Shekhawat visits under-construction Lift Water Supply Project near Marua Bridge in Namsai

Chongkham: The Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Govt of India Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has visited the under-construction Lift Water Supply Project in the bank of Teang River near Marua Bridge in Namsai District today.

He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, Minister for PHED&WS, Wangki Lowang, Lok Sabha MP (Arunachal East Parliamentary Constituency), Tapir Gao, Namsai MLA, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Tezu Karikro Kri , MLA Mahadevpur Smt Jummum Ete Deori, and MLA Nampong, Laisam Simai .

A capacity of 1.7 MLD Treatment Plant is conceptualised and sanctioned by the Govt of Arunachal Pradesh. The water is sourced a Jack Well in the river bed. It aims to provide safe drinking water to 22695 populations covering 1285 households in 10 habitations under Chongkham Block of Namsai District.

The Water Treatment Plant site is integrated as a tourist destination with value addition works like children park, cafeteria, open air amphitheater, River view Jetty, Sit out Canopy, Intra plant walkway, water body with floral fountain and solar lighting.

During his visit to the project site, the Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that it is the commitment of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to provide potable drinking water to every household by 2024.

He has appreciated the efforts of the State Govt of Arunachal Pradesh to provide safe drinking water to every household by 2023, that is a year ahead of the national target.

He said to extend his complete support to the State Govt in this endeavour and expressed satisfaction in the progress made by the State Govt under the leadership of Chief Minister, Pema Khandu towards ‘Har Ghar Par Jal’ i.e. ‘Tap water to every household’.

Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein during his interaction with the Union Minister apprised him about the tourism and agri-horti potentials of the State. He also apprised the visiting dignitary regarding the importance of Parshuram Kund, which is a famous pilgrimage site for the Hindu devotees and a major tourists destination especially on the occasion of Makar Sankranti in the month of January. He sought the support of the Central Govt for infrastructure development of Parshuram Kund.

Among others IGP(East) Take Ringu, PHE&WS Secretary, Rinchin Tashi, Chief Engineer PHE&WS (EZ), Tomo Basar, Chief Engineer(WRD), Getom Borang, DC and SP Namsai were also present on the occasion.