Arunachal: Shaurya Samman Yatra held at Pasighat to Honor Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor

Arunachal

Last Updated: 20/05/2025
PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )– While showing solidarity with the family members of those innocent tourists killed at Jammu & Kashmir Pahalgam terror attack on 22nd April last and also extending support with the brave Indian army in connection with the ‘Operation Sindoor’, a prayer meet named as ‘Shaurya Samman Yatra’ was organized by Trustee, Samvardhinee Nyas here at Pasighat’s Gandhi Chowk today evening in which several women from Self Help Groups and other organization wholeheartedly participated.

The prayer meet of Shaurya Samman Yatra by Samvardhinee Nyas led by its one of the Trustee, Joya Tasung Moyong was organized and conducted to show support and solidarity with prayers for the Atma Shanti of those 26 innocent tourists killed by Pakistan sponsored terrorists at Pahalgam and for those brave soldiers who died while fighting against the terrorists who claimed responsibility of Pahalgam terror attacks.

During the occasion, Convener of Samvardhinee Nyas, Jaya Tasung Moyong appreciated all the people and SHGs members and said that such a huge gathering reflects the true patriotism towards the nation.

While addressing the gathering, she sent a strong message to enemies of the country out there that, we stand tall with our Indian soldiers till we bleed our last blood.

“I may not fight in border; I may not sweep all the tears of soldiers family; may not consoled and give warmth to the families in their loss, but at least we can offers our prayers for Shakti, Atmabal and Suraksha of our Indian Army who are fighting enemy at frontline”, added Tasung with heavy heart on her tone.

The Yatra was held at Gandhi Chowk, Pasighat and several Self Help Groups, IRBN Women, Kali Mandir Women Group and Nepali Women also showed their solidarity.

Various religious heads from Donyi Poloism, Christianity, Buddhism, Hinduism, Sikhism and Muslims led the prayers for Atma Shanti for all innocents and bravest souls who have departed away.

The Shaurya Samman Yatra was also meant for showing support of Operation Sindoor and the Arms Forces from Army, Navy and Air Force for their Atmabal, Shakti and Suraksha, The closing remark was addressed by Dr. Runi Tasung.

